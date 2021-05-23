Pere Aragonès, last Wednesday, on the roof of the Administrative District of the Generalitat, in Barcelona

October 14, 2020. Coronavirus infections are on the rise again. In the Generalitat there is once again internal division on the need to take measures that are harmful to the economy but necessary to stop a second wave. Two weeks ago, Pere Aragonès (Pineda de Mar, Barcelona, ​​38 years old) has headed the Government after the disqualification of Quim Torra and has a drastic proposal on the table: close the hotel business. The son of a hotel saga, he admits that it was a “very painful” decision. In 2018, the president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, named him as his successor, but it was on that day that he first felt the president’s loneliness.

“He is a pragmatist with a sense of duty”; “He will be a perfect president to administer an autonomous Catalonia but not to lead an attack with the State”; “It is hard-working and predictable, just what we need”; “He talks little and listens a lot; he seems to buy the speech, but he does what he thinks he does ”; “It is analytical, exhaustive and methodical; nothing dogmatic “, say of him a former collaborator of the Department of Economy, a colleague of the ERC youth, a future advisor, a businessman and a councilor from Junts in the last Government, respectively. Another voice from the twenty of those consulted for this information sees it as the antithesis of its predecessor: “We will not see it incentivize the roadblock.”

There is yet another more graphic expression to define the structured character of the first president contemporary born in democracy: “He is a man who surely sleeps in pajamas.” The relevance of a politician in Catalonia can be measured by his baptism in Poland, the satirical program of TV-3, y Aragonès premiered on June 24, 2018, two decades after entering politics and four years after Junqueras showed him as a figure to follow, at least in business circles in Barcelona.

Now he dispatches at the Palau in Plaça de Sant Jaume and wants to be the president of reconstruction after the pandemic. And, obviously, of an independence that, he defends, is the option that would be victorious in an agreed referendum. On Thursday, in the investiture debate in Parliament, he promised to carry out this mandate, without threats of unilateralism. Aragonès embodies the turn to a secessionism that does not renounce determination but flees from fanfare. For many, an oxymoron.

Despite being on the political front line, his time at high responsibilities has caused noise. At the institutional level, two episodes in which he participated have revealed the isolation of the Generalitat. One, that the media found out about the merger of CaixaBank, the leading Catalan bank, with Bankia to create the Spanish giant. The second, that he did not attend in March the visit that the president of the Volkswagen Group, Herbert Diess, made to Seat, the largest industry in Catalonia, due to the veto of the Government of King Felipe VI.

Pere Aragonès embraces Oriol Junqueras, on prison leave, after being sworn in as president last Friday in the Parliament. Albert garcia

Under his leadership, ERC concealed the abuses of a high position in the Department of Foreign Action from several workers and has closed in on the indications of possible influence peddling between Republican councils and the former secretary general of the formation Xavier Vendrell. More linked to his personal life, which he keeps tightly closed, his presence at the wedding of the daughter of the former director of the La Caixa Foundation Jaume Giró generated a stir, for which he assumed that a leftist leader, critical of business ” from the Bernabéu box ”, rubbed shoulders with power outside the offices. “I have friends of all ideologies. I am not sectarian ”, justifies Aragonès. Giró, although chosen by Junts, will be his counselor for the Economy.

The calm presence, his almost Cartesian discourse and pragmatism do not fit with a certain cliché about the militants of Esquerra. Aragonès comes from a family well from the Maresme, with a wealth forged first by the textile industry that grew up in the shadow of the Franco regime (one of his grandparents, of the Movement, was mayor) and later the hotel business. He also has among his ancestors immigrants from Almería and exiles by the dictatorship, a mixture that he recalled in his inauguration. In Pineda de Mar, where his father was the independent councilor of Convergència, the Aragonès house is ironically called Falcon Crest. “You have to answer for yourself; families are always a story of contradictions ”, points out the president. In confidence, recalls a close friend, the message goes with more sarcasm: “Yes I saw her raise your head … “. His personal situation has never prevented him from defending the inheritance tax increase.

His partner, Janina Juli, was active in the youth of Convergència. They were married four years ago and have a daughter of two. “They love each other madly,” says a friend of the couple. As much as for him, at the wedding banquet, to overcome shyness and grant him a reggaeton, according to his only authorized biography, of 134 pages (Pere Aragonès, pragmatic independence, Pòrtic). His father accepted the decision of the young Aragonès to enter politics with a warning: “Do what you want, but never have to go look for you at the police station.”

His thoughtful nature and his capacity for work and management led Junqueras to designate him as his successor in January 2018. It was in the prison parlor, in the presence of the party’s general secretary, Marta Rovira —who would later flee to Switzerland—: “Yes Something happens to her, it’s up to you ”. Aragonès replied: “I’ll take whatever it takes, but you have to help me together.”

Austerity plan at 16

Aragonès had then been active in ERC for 20 years and denies that he had set himself the challenge of becoming the fifth president of the party, in the wake of emblems such as Francesc Macià, Lluís Companys, Josep Irla or Josep Tarradellas, although his life trajectory seems premonitory. At age 12, he created a party with friends of the people. He began his career as a member of the youth branch of the party, which he came to chair. His first measure, recalls Joan Puigcercós, former leader of the training, was a viability plan to reorganize the battered finances, an exercise that he had to repeat in the Government. He jumped into Parliament as a deputy in 2006. “He shied away from being the one in charge only of youth issues,” recalls former Republican MP Anna Simó.

If he entered the Parliament when ERC was part of the anxiety of the Catalan tripartite, his jump to the Executive came with the no less convulsive Junts pel Sí coalition. boss, as Junqueras is alluded to in the Vice Presidency messaging groups, he took him to the Department of the Economy, where he concentrated what he considered the muscle in which he saw the continuity of Esquerra.

A young Pere Aragonès, in 2005, in an interview with the JERC portaveu, to the Esquerra Nacional magazine.

Aragonès’ has been a meteoric political career that has not left him room to set foot in the private sector – one of his main handicaps – and whose speed prevented him from even leaving the parliamentary race, as proposed in 2015, so as not to focus only in politics. It took him eight years to finish Law (he started at the Pompeu Fabra and finished at the UOC) and, for the moment, he has the thesis on the debt of the Prat de la Riba Association in his drawer. Its chief economist is Mariana Mazzucato. The former Minister of Economy during the Government of Artur Mas, Andreu Mas Colell, agreed with him a CiU-ERC agreement. “It combines youth, intelligence and maturity, a mixture that is not common,” he says.

Whasaps to intervene in Estremera

Junqueras trusted Aragonès when he himself and his main men of confidence, Josep Maria Jové and Lluís Salvadó, were dedicated to organizing the 1-O referendum. Even with them still on the ship, he assumed management responsibilities. A collaborator of the time remembers Aragonès, at dawn and wearing a tie, asking Junqueras to call the then Minister of Economy, Luis de Guindos, to prevent Standard & Poor’s from issuing a note with a selective default due to the financial inability of the Generalitat to pay its debt. “If Catalonia falls, Spain falls,” he warned. At 4:00 am he saved the crisis.

In December 2017, with the Generalitat intervened after the application of 155, the end of the Tax Agency of Catalonia was at stake. “When we proposed to dismantle it because we considered it a State structure, he firmly opposed it, but not with pro-independence arguments, but because he argued that it was essential for the Generalitat to collect its taxes,” explains Roberto Bermúdez de Castro, then Secretary of State for Territorial Administrations.

That is one of the hardest times for the new Catalan president, around whom before the referendum a sanitary cordon had been created, along with other middle positions, to avoid delicate work in the organization of 1-O and thus avoid that it could be defendant. When the first incarcerations took place, Aragonès pulled wasap with members of the Government to try to order the pairings once Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Carles Mundó and the rest of the politicians and leaders of Òmnium and of the Catalan National Assembly related to the 1- Or they entered the Estremera and Alcalá Meco prison.

Without families to support him in the party (or enemies), Junqueras blocked the threat to his chosen one: the attempt of the former president of Parliament Roger Torrent (41 years old) to rival him as presidential candidate on 14-F. “He has yet to do something that gives him real legitimacy,” says a former ERC official. Aragonès values ​​the imprisoned leader as one of his mentors, but now he is faced with discovering his own voice. Will he kill the father? “Possibly he seeks to surround himself with people of his own choosing and not those of the old court of Junqueras,” adds a former adviser. “Putting on the general’s cap changes people,” agrees another. The first step to stop being the chosen one boss.