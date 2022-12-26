The Catalan president, Pere Aragonès, during his speech for the Diada de Sant Esteve for 2023. GENERALIT

For Pere Aragonès, president of the Generalitat, 2023 will be the year in which the possibility of holding an agreed referendum on the independence of Catalonia begins to be seriously discussed. This was stated in his Sant Esteve speech, which was broadcast this Monday, in which he also puffed up his chest for the reforms to the Penal Code that had been cooked up at the dialogue table between the Government and the Generalitat. Changes that he, he has assured, are the result of “perseverance” in the negotiation between both parties. The same virtue that he will apply to get a vote that he sees as the only truly “democratic” path if he wants to respond “to the political conflict”; an idea that the central government flatly rejects.

If 2022 was the year for the dialogue table between the Government and the Generalitat to begin to produce results, 2023 will be to build the bases of the referendum, considers Aragonès. As in his speech last year in Sant Esteve, the president of the Generalitat has wanted to impregnate a certain aftertaste of an ultimatum, even knowing that the Government has not repeated it and that, in addition, there are several elections on the calendar that make it difficult for the two to come together parts. “Perseverance is the key to moving forward. And, based on that insistence, today it is evident that the dialogue and negotiation to resolve the conflict with the State is beginning to bear fruit”, he said.

“We were told that it was impossible to repeal sedition, they told us that it was impossible to modify the crime of embezzlement,” Aragonès recalled, to later boast of the repeal of the first and the changes in the second, which will improve the judicial situation of “Those persecuted by the organization of the 1-O referendum”, according to the Republican. Despite recognizing this improvement in the situation of almost 40 former high-ranking officials of the Generalitat with convictions or pending cases, the challenge now is to “open a new phase” to “find a solution to the political conflict.” “Find a solution to the State’s inability to respond to a vast majority of the citizens of Catalonia who want to decide the future of the country democratically, freely and peacefully”, he said.

The Catalan president has recalled that his bet in this vote would be independence, but he has insisted that it is precisely in a referendum where those who wish to continue within the State will also be able to defend it. “Until we give an answer, the political conflict will exist. And it is the responsibility of all the parties involved, the Government of Catalonia and the State Government, to respond ”, he stated. The head of the Government has made an appeal for co-responsibility after Pedro Sánchez gave up the process after the reform of the Penal Code.

The Generalitat, Aragonès has advanced, will promote next year “a great conversation with the whole of society” about the proposed Clarity Agreement that ERC will launch at its next congress in January. This road map, without an established calendar, seeks to lay the foundations for the eventual consummation of an agreed referendum. The proposal establishes that, if more than half of the Catalan census participates in that vote and the yes to a clear question obtains more than 55% of the votes, the central government is obliged to open negotiations to agree on the terms of secession. For Aragonès, this agreement “will offer all the internal legitimacy to be defended before the State” and is “internationally comparable.” Neither Junts nor the CUP have supported, for the moment, the idea of ​​the Clarity Agreement, which only blesses En Comú Podem.

In a domestic key, Aragonès has also taken the opportunity to ask the PSC and Junts (he needs at least both to abstain or one to vote in favour) to agree to facilitate the approval of the Generalitat’s accounts. ERC has a pre-agreement with En Comú Podem, but due to the lack of support from the socialists and/or their former partners, the accounts have become muddy and the Government has been forced to make a technical extension. The opposition as a whole has criticized that the Republicans, in a minority in the Chamber, negotiate with “arrogance” and are not consistent with their parliamentary weakness.

“The bulk of the work is done. The only thing missing is the political will to make it possible”, Aragonès assured, from a speech recorded at the Library of Catalonia. The President He recalled that it is the first time that the accounts of the Catalan Executive receive the blessing of the unions, employers and social entities before their approval. The budget, among other things, aims to reinforce the health system with an additional 1,000 million euros; reinforces the policy of free education between 0 and 3 years and unfreezes, after 10 years, the scale with which social aid is delivered in Catalonia.

