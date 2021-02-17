The conversations between the independence parties to close a Government in Catalonia are in their initial phase, and Pere Aragonès already warns that he does not rule out ruling in the minority. The ERC candidate insisted on this possibility on Tuesday, while Junts asked to include a “joint strategy” in Congress in the pact and the CUP began to reel off its proposals, but without any haste.

“We are prepared to govern alone, but we do not want to,” said Aragonès in an interview on TV-3. ERC wants an Executive where common they join the majority already offered by Junts and the CUP. They both reject each other. “We must go fast, we cannot spend a year in instability,” added the Republican leader.

ERC has decided negotiations – this Tuesday they were matching agendas – with the CUP. In this way, he hopes to pressure Junts to accept the common. The anti-capitalists still do not go into details but insist that they want to condition the legislature and make a 180 degree turn in both social policies and the “anti-repression” in addition to advancing in the commitment to hold a referendum. from the polls. They will take their time: on the 27th they hold an ordinary political council where they will study the results and activate the debate among the militancy.

For his part, the general secretary of the Junts, Jordi Sànchez, yesterday insisted on the need for a clearly secessionist Executive and added a very complicated variable to assume by ERC: to include in the pact the role that the deputies should have in the Congress of the parties that will form the Government in Catalonia. A “shared strategy” in which two postulates collide: the confrontation defended by the CUP and the Junts and the Republicans’ commitment to dialogue.

The socialist Salvador Illa, for his part, continues to defend that it is feasible to stand for the investiture by having the common. It has no further support for the moment, as both the Junts and ERC have denied any collaboration.

The PSC is aware of the difficulty of its proposal. Ferran Pedret, deputy and member of its executive, admitted that Illa may not be the first to appear for the investiture, but that they have the obligation to attempt the initial move. “Aragonès’s journey to the presidency will not be easy,” Pedret said. And he added that the socialist objective is to be prepared in case the pro-independence forces do not agree to form a government or the legislature is aborted.