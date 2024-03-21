The Catalan president, Pere Aragonès, wanted to put a spotlight on Flanders this Wednesday: he traveled to Madrid to solemnly explain his unique financing proposal for Catalonia, a Basque-style model but that includes a share of interterritorial solidarity. The head of the Government described the necessary improvement in the situation of the Catalan coffers as a “milestone” in the resolution of the conflict, but that intention was clouded by the loneliness with which he defended it. After 15 days ago the Catalan economic world as a whole supported through a manifesto the need to end the underfinancing of the Generalitat, no visible face of that group made an appearance at the event organized by Europa Press. In the surroundings of presidentHowever, they believe that they have achieved the goal of getting everyone, even the Madrid leader Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to talk about the issue.

“We are always there to talk about the economy. But to make it about politics, no. And we are already in the pre-election campaign,” warns an authoritative voice within the Catalan business world to justify not providing more support now. Neither the Círculo de Economía nor the employers' associations Foment del Treball and Pimec, which signed the manifesto on March 5, have wanted to give their opinion on the unique financing proposal designed by the Department of Economy after the order made official in November. last Tuesday, at the weekly meeting of the Catalan Executive.

At the Madrid forum, the republican leader outlined a proposal to which, as expected, almost all the regional barons of the PP and PSOE responded. This is an advanced model of the Basque quota—collecting all taxes and transferring to the State a portion corresponding to the services received—which also includes the contribution to an interterritorial solidarity fund to help areas with less fiscal capacity, conditioned on the time until territorial cohesion objectives are met. All this, ensuring that, as now, there is not a huge gap between contributions and final transfers: Catalonia is third in sending funds resulting from collection and number 14 on the list of receipt of resources from the central government. . It would imply, to begin with, putting into play a fifth of the resources with which the system is nourished.

Aragonès' bet was to exhaust the legislature, call elections in February of next year and thus have all of 2024 to put pressure on this proposal both from the Executive that he presides and from the influence of the seven Republican Left deputies in Congress. But that path was blown up a week ago, with the electoral advance derived from the failure of the Generalitat's accounts, after the commons prevented the process from advancing in Parliament. Singular financing ceased to be a pressure tool—ERC and PSOE agreed for Pedro Sánchez's investiture to study “adequate financing” for Catalonia that would guarantee “the financial sufficiency of public services”—to become a pre-campaign flag.

Those around Aragonès are aware that any initiative of this type will always be read in terms of privilege towards Catalonia, which is why from the beginning it was on the agenda to explain it out loud in the very eye of the hurricane. The call was not motivated by the electoral advance and in the Palau the idea is maintained that we must govern and lead important issues until the end. He president had landed in the capital with two resounding no's to his proposal: that of the first vice president of the Government and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, and that of the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body. Yesterday he garnered new opposing voices. “The reform of the financing system is necessary and urgent, but not because Catalonia is underfinanced,” said the head of Economy of the Government of Andalusia, Carolina España. “Madrid is the most supportive of the financing of the rest of CC AA,” Ayuso responded, via X.

Montero assured on Tuesday that on this issue La Moncloa is committed to “promoting a reform of the system as a whole.” “And, therefore, for all the autonomous communities of the common regime, including Catalonia,” he assured. But president He resorted this Wednesday to what is becoming his mantra: the impossible can be made possible, as has already happened with the amnesty, the reform of the Penal Code and, he believes, will happen with the independence referendum.

He president It was explained before the Government spokesperson, the socialist Pilar Alegría; the leader of UGT, Pepe Álvarez; diplomats and many representatives of the Government and ERC. There was no one from Junts per Catalunya, as the meeting coincided with the control session in Congress. “In opinion polls, voters of all parties, from the CUP to Vox, defend a similar model when asked about their preferences,” argued Aragonès, based on the latest barometers from the Catalan CIS. But the formations see the issue differently. Sources from the PSOE and the PSC insist that the Republican has decided to continue with the proposal within his strategy of confronting them.

Reproaches also come from other places. From the commons, its leader, Jéssica Albiach, has lamented the electoralism of a key point that she believes “should not be about the party, but about the country.” ”If the PSOE believes that Junts will collaborate on coffee for all to strengthen it, they should forget about our votes, because this was not the spirit of the Brussels agreement,” said Jordi Turull, general secretary of Junts, last Tuesday. The former convergents have been very careful to criticize the content of a proposal very similar to the one that both Artur Mas and Carles Puigdemont brought to Mariano Rajoy and which would be difficult to understand if it were rejected.

