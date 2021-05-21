Republican Pere Aragonès has become president of the Generalitat of Catalonia this Friday thanks to the bloc support of the 74 pro-independence deputies and with 61 votes against the PSOE, the commons, Citizens, PP and Vox. The proclamation was made amid a standing ovation from the pro-independence bench and the indifference of the opposition, which has spoiled its disagreements with Junts per Catalunya. Aragonès has insisted until the end on what he calls “broad route” to add support and achieve the abstention of En Comú Podem. Did not make it. Oriol Junqueras, president of ERC, took advantage of a prison leave and went to the Parliament to attend a historic and highly emotional day for his party. During the two days of the investiture debate, Aragonès has proposed to “complete” independence, although he has not set deadlines or formulas to achieve it, beyond insisting on the path of a referendum agreed as in Scotland.

With the appointment, Aragonès has become the first president of ERC elected by Parliament in 90 years. The appointment has been welcomed with long applause and hugs from ERC deputies with Junqueras and family photos on the steps of the Parliament. No one from Junts appeared at the time. After two unsuccessful debates – on March 26 and 30 – Aragonès is the first presidential candidate, as the Socialist Salvador Illa recalled this Thursday, who has needed three sessions to be inaugurated. Esquerra alleges in his defense that he has been the second most voted president along with Pasqual Maragall in 2003 and Jordi Pujol in 1980.

The negotiations at the limit – the term expired on the 26th – contrasted at the end with a white glove, low volume day. With the appointment, the Generalitat puts an end to eight months of government in office that began with the disqualification of Quim Torra. Aragonès will take office this Monday and the Government will be known on Wednesday. “I promise to be the president of all the world. Conflicts in a democracy are resolved politically. And it is voting, ”he said in a final address in which he had a few words of appreciation towards Junqueras, who has followed the session in the offices of the parliamentary group, and Pere Orta, the first republican mayor of Pineda, his municipality.

The great consensuses have to be built in the Parliament and with the whole of society. The referendum will be inevitable ”, said Oriol Junqueras, who attended the historic session for Esquerra

Junqueras arrived at the Parliament in the middle of the debate and in the interviews that he has been granting on the sets arranged in the corridors, he has shown favor to build consensus. “They have to be built in the Parliament and with the whole of society. The referendum will be inevitable ”, he stated, highlighting the importance of Catalonia having an ERC president:“ After 80 years, ERC has the opportunity to serve the country again. What they took away with the force of arms, we have recovered with the force of the ballot box ”. Republican spokeswoman Marta Vilalta greeted the leader of the formation. “Welcome Oriol to the Parliament,” he said. “We are heirs of the Republican Generalitat of the 1930s, which Lluís Companys was then leading.”

The investiture session, which began on Thursday with the interventions of the PSC and the Junts, began today with Vox and the CUP, which has claimed from the lectern the agreement it signed in March with the Republicans. In fact, it is the only group, apart from ERC, that in the three debates gave its votes to Aragonès. The Republican has signed pacts to his right and to his left, which he considers complementary, and now he will have to strike a balance to satisfy everyone. Junqueras and the ERC deputies stressed that what is now being born will be a left-wing government and the question is whether that reference bothered Junts or not.

Dolors Sabater, president of the CUP, recalled that they have the obligation to “confront” and “disobey” the State and has warned that their votes “are not a blank check.” From the outset, Sabater has demanded that the new Executive immediately put an end to the actions of the Mossos riot police in evictions. “If not for the repression of the anti-eviction movement, the CUP will have a very difficult time supporting this majority,” he said. The formation has reiterated that it does not believe at all in the dialogue table with the Government of Pedro Sánchez and has stressed that the ERC and Junts agreement does not include a large part of the agreements signed with them, especially in social matters. “That they are not there is no excuse for not complying,” said Carles Riera, spokesman for the CUP.

The session reflected the aftermath of the breakdown of trust between Aragonès and En Comú Podem after the negotiations two weeks ago. The commons flirted with being able to enter the Government, although for this they needed four votes from Junts, a group with which they are considered incompatible. “I think I can ask them to abstain as a basis for reaching agreements,” Aragonès insisted. Jéssica Albiach, leader of the commons, has rejected the invitation and has argued that the Government is the result of “a pact of resignation.” “It is a change of cards. They have put 60% of the Generalitat’s budget in the hands of the Junts ”. Vilalta has reproached them that “they are going to vote against a leftist president who is going to carry out leftist policies.”

Aragonès spoke in his inaugural speech for Scotland, and Ciudadanos and the PP have reproached him for having the objective of achieving independence. Carlos Carrizosa, president of Cs, has urged them to comply with the laws and has given him 100 days of grace, although not in the strict field of you process. “I do not forget what Junqueras did,” added Carrizosa, who has also urged constitutionalism to mobilize and not do it only when there are elections. And, at that time, as a lawyer, he campaigned for Maria Eugènia Gay as dean of the Barcelona Bar Association. Alejandro Fernández, of the PP, has accused the independentistas of having an “undemocratic” conduct and has urged them to emulate Scotland: “They were told no and they did not make the mess that you made in 2017.”