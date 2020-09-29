The new acting president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès (Pineda de Mar, Barcelona, ​​1982), is a different politician among the referents of Catalan nationalism. Not only does he avoid the shouting of social networks, he is also characterized by a discretion that distances him from the populism cultivated by referents of his party, Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), and especially the leaders of his government partner, Junts per Catalunya . In a formation like ERC, which has distinguished itself at many moments in its history for championing an intransigent independence movement, Aragonès represents the new moderate face of the Republicans, what the former president of the Generalitat Artur Mas said this September that reminded him of the values pragmatists of the extinct Convergència i Unió (CiU). Even more unusual is that a pro-independence politician defines himself today as “a person of order”, as the vice president of the Generalitat himself assures in the book Pere Aragonès, l’independentisme pragmàtic (Pòrtic), published this 2020.

Aragonès will be in charge of leading the Government until the new elections, scheduled for four months from now. It will do so conditioned by its members from Junts per Catalunya and by some ERC bases that have not always accompanied the strategy of certain moderation that the party leadership now defends. Aragonès’ margin to change the state of things in the Generalitat is therefore limited. Until now, the vice president and chief economic officer of the Catalan Government comes from a family of businessmen who stood out in the textile and hotel sector. His father was an independent councilor in the municipal lists of CiU and his grandfather was mayor of Pineda during the Franco regime. Aragonès explains in the book, carried out together with the journalist Magda Gregori, that he considers himself a person “with the capacity for dialogue between very broad sectors of society.” He also underlines that it is essential for him to “work to maintain the prestige of Catalan institutions”, an idea that coincides with the ERC speech in recent months in favor of the President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, calling elections to avoid their dismissal by the Supreme Court. Aragonès called this Monday the sentence that disqualifies Torra as an “undemocratic blow to our institutions”, which gives an idea that little change can be expected in this regard within the Government.

Oriol Junqueras anointed Aragonès as the party’s strongman at a 2018 meeting in Estremera prison, where the ERC president expected to be tried for the unconstitutional referendum on October 1, 2017 and the subsequent unilateral declaration of independence. Aragonès has ways of acting different from those of Junqueras: he neither has his charisma nor does he sport a messianic profile. Junqueras’ right-hand man is a man who acts with caution and who avoids attracting attention. His election marked the new line to be followed by ERC, in favor of not blowing up the bridges with the PSOE and Podemos, and, above all, determined to bring together an electoral majority nourished with new more pragmatic independentistas.

Aragonès has developed his professional career in the party structure. The most radical years seem to be far behind, when he led the Republican Esquerra Youth (JERC). His most famous image of that time was the presentation in 2005 of a campaign brandishing posters with the slogan “Every second, Spain steals 450 euros from us.” In 2006, the next acting president vehemently defended the opposite vote of the republican youths in the referendum on the new autonomy statute, considering it insufficient in social rights and especially in the aspects of self-government in Catalonia.

Between 2012 and 2017, when Catalan nationalism undertook the unilateral race for independence, Aragonès remained in the background, supporting the party’s leading swords, Junqueras and Marta Rovira. After the judgment of the 1-O trial, in October 2019, Aragonès cheered for disobedience on several occasions, including, despite his institutional responsibility, the occupation of the El Prat airport.

In the book The pragmatic independence, the possible ERC candidate in the next regional elections argues that confrontation and “micro-disobediences” will be necessary in the future to achieve self-determination: “A strategy of confrontation, confrontation, tension will be necessary.” “There will be other situations that will allow us to discredit the State with micro-disobedience.” Asked last February, at the press conference to present his book, what these statements of disobedience and confrontation were for him, Aragonès replied that the dialogue with the PSOE Government should be governed by the same logic as a union negotiation, in which “there are actions by the union part and by the employer part that try to condition the result”. These words were uttered by Aragonès a few weeks before the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic and a global crisis that has relegated the conflict in Catalonia to second place.