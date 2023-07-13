Bolsonaro supporters criticized the STF minister for his statement about the country defeating Bolsonarism

Former President Supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL) recovered this thursday (13.jul.2023) sentence “Lost Mane” to criticize the statement by Minister Roberto Barroso (Federal Supreme Court) about Brazil having defeated Bolsonarism. On Twitter, netizens spoke of “Defeat of the Constitution”.

The phrase “lost man” was said by Barroso on November 15, 2022. He was walking in New York, when a man asked him if he would respond to the Armed Forces and if he would let “the source code [das urnas] be exposed”. The protester said: “Brazil needs an answer, minister”. Barroso countered: “lost, dummy, don’t bother”.

Below is the video with the phrase “lost mane”:

Below is the video about the “defeat” of Bolsonarism:

