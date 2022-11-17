“Bolsonaro is out, he lost, he sucks and he doesn’t bother. Now it’s Lula in and Bolsonaro out”, says an excerpt from the song

The sentence of the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Roberto Barroso said to a protester in New York, in the United States, when asked about the source code of the electronic voting machines became music. “Lost, dummy, don’t bother!”said Barroso last Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) when approached.

The song, composed and produced by Juliano Maderada, is a forró that mocks President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “It’s Bolsonaro out. Lost, man. And don’t tease. Now it’s Lula in and Bolsonaro out”, says the lyrics of the song shared on your Twitter profile🇧🇷

Watch the video and listen to the song:

Juliano Maderada, along with singer Tiago Doidão, are interpreters of the song “It’s time for Jair to leave”🇧🇷 The song ranked #1 on Spotify’s “Viral 50” list on October 31, a day after the current president’s defeat to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Barroso’s approach was recorded on video, which circulates on social media. While walking, a man asks if the magistrate “will respond to the Armed Forces” what if “will let the source code be exposed”in a reference to the ballot box.“Brazil needs this answer, Minister”, completes the demonstrator. Barroso then asks him “don’t tease”.

Watch the moment (34s):

On social networks, internet users shared memes about the situation, with ironic montages of Barroso as a drug dealer. Some mocked the PL, Bolsonaro’s party, calling it “Party of Tears”.

Many Bolsonaro supporters criticized the episode. They spoke of an alleged partiality of the minister in relation to the candidacy of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). “Isn’t ‘Lost, asshole’ what robbers say when they point their guns at us?”, asked one user.