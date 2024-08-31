Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, August 31, 2024, on Italia 1 the film Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief from 2010, directed by Chris Columbus, will be broadcast in prime time from 9:20 pm. The film is an adaptation of the novel Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, the first chapter of the literary series Percy Jackson & the Olympians written by Rick Riordan. The protagonist of the film is the young actor Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson) accompanied by his two friends: Alexandra Daddario (Annabeth Chase), and Brandon T. Jackson (Grover Underwood). Let’s see the plot, the cast and where to watch it in streaming of the film on Italia 1.

Plot

The film is set in the present day, in two parallel worlds: New York City and Mount Olympus, home to the mythical Greek gods, located hundreds of feet above the Empire State Building. The film begins with the god Poseidon (Kevin McKidd) emerging from the waters and meeting his brother Zeus (Sean Bean) on the observation deck of the Empire State Building. Zeus tells Poseidon that the Thunderbolt, which gives him control over all lightning, has been stolen. Zeus is convinced that Poseidon’s son is responsible for the theft. If the thunderbolt is not returned to him by midnight on June 21, the summer solstice, Zeus will unleash war on Earth.

Soon after, the story shifts to Earth. Percy Jackson (Logan Lerman) is a dyslexic and hyperactive boy who lives in New York with his mother Sally, a sweet and loving woman, and his stepfather Gabe Uglaino, a selfish and unpleasant man who Percy detests. After changing schools six times, Percy now attends Yancy Academy, a school for “troubled kids” in New York. Percy’s best friend is Grover (Brandon T. Jackson), a peer with walking difficulties, who moves thanks to a pair of crutches. One day Percy goes with his class to visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In a gallery of sculptures of Greek gods, Mr. Brunner (Pierce Brosnan), the Latin teacher, gives lessons on them.

Mr. Brunner is in a motorized wheelchair, his legs hidden under a blanket. The teacher explains how the gods often come to Earth and have romantic relationships with mortals, even producing children. Mrs. Dodds, the teacher who took the class on the field trip, asks if she can talk to Percy away from the other students. In an adjoining room, Mrs. Dodds transforms into one of the Erinyes and demands that Percy give her the lightning bolt he stole.

Percy is horrified and has no idea what she is talking about, but Professor Brunner and Grover intervene and threaten her, causing her to run away. Mr. Brunner gives Percy a pen, telling him that it is a powerful weapon and that it will protect him. He then orders Grover to take Percy and his mother away from the city. Neither Grover nor Mr. Brunner offers Percy any further explanations. On the drive, Sally tells Percy that she is taking him to a “camp for very special people.” As they drive away, Sally begins to tell Percy about how she met his father, a man whose name she never says.

He says that he was truly in love with her and Percy and insists that he was forced to leave, but he did not abandon them. On the way, the car is hijacked by the Minotaur. In front of the hideous beast, Grover takes off his pants, revealing that he has goat legs, complete with hooves. Grover can walk and run perfectly. The three flee, but the Minotaur catches up with them, dissolving Percy’s mother into a cloud of light. The boy faces it using Brunner’s pen, which magically transforms into a Greek sword. Percy faints immediately afterwards and wakes up after three days in the infirmary of Camp Half-Blood, where all the American demigods live.

The center is directed by Mr. Brunner, who has taken the form of the centaur Chiron, the mythical instructor of heroes such as Hercules, Theseus, Achilles and Aeneas. From that moment the young Percy is catapulted into the parallel world of Greek mythology: he discovers that he is a demigod, born from the union of his mother with the god of the sea Poseidon, and that he possesses incredible powers such as the manipulation of water and the use of water to heal.

He also discovers that the children staying at the camp are all mythological creatures like him, starting with the satyr Grover, who is his guardian, and then Luke, son of Hermes, and Annabeth (Alexandra Daddario), daughter of the goddess Athena, with whom he strikes up a special friendship. During his stay at the camp, Percy is attacked by his uncle Hades (Steve Coogan), who wants the lightning bolt for himself. Hades reveals to him that his mother is not dead but is his prisoner in the Underworld and that he will return her to Earth safe and sound only if Percy gives him the Thunderbolt.

Shaken by this revelation, Percy will immediately set off with Grover and Annabeth on an adventurous journey to find the true culprit of the theft of the Thunderbolt, avert the fury of Zeus and save his mother, an innocent victim of the war between the gods. In their itinerary, the three young people will follow the map given to them by Luke, who feels a strong grudge against his father Hermes for never having looked for him.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief: The Cast

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Logan Lerman, Pierce Brosnan, Rosario Dawson, Uma Thurman, Sean Bean, Catherine Keener, Kevin McKidd, Erica Cerra, Steve Coogan, Joe Pantoliano, Alexandra Daddario, Melina Kanakaredes, Brandon T. Jackson, Chelan Simmons, Jake Abel, Stefanie von Pfetten, Marie Avgeropoulos. Below are all the actors and the characters they play.

Logan Lerman: Percy Jackson

Brandon T. Jackson: Grover Underwood

Alexandra Daddario: Annabeth Chase

Jake Abel: Luke Castellan

Uma Thurman: Jellyfish

Catherine KeenerSally Jackson

Pierce Brosnan: Chiron

Sean Bean:Zeus

Rosario Dawson: Persephone

Steve Coogan: Hades

Kevin McKidd: Poseidon

Julian Richings: Charon

Melina Kanakaredes: Athena

Dylan Neal: Hermes

Chelan SimmonsSilena Beauregard

Erica Cerra: It was

Serinda Swan: Aphrodite

Joe Pantoliano: Gabe Ugliano

