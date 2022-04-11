platform Disney Plus approved the series adaptation of Rick Riordan’s book saga “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” in January. The live-action story will follow Percy Jackson, the 12-year-old modern-day demigod, who will have to travel across America to find Zeus’s master lightning bolt and thus restore order to Olympus.

In this new adaptation, Disney Plus has decided to give the leading role to Walker Scobellwho made his film debut in the Netflix film “the adam project” and in which he shared the leading role with Ryan Reynolds. The news was given by Riordan himself, who is also the executive producer of the series, through his official website.

What did Riordan say about Walker Scobell?

On his official website, Riordan described Scobell as follows: “He is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his audition tapes for the role of Percy . We were lucky enough to audition Walker months before The Adam Project came out, but the movie only confirmed what we already knew about his talent. It was obvious to me and the rest of the crew that Walker had the perfect combination of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, sarcasm and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson.”

How is Percy Jackson?

Percy is described in the books as a smart, compassionate boy with a great sense of humor. He has always viewed himself as an outsider, largely due to how the world views his ADHD and dyslexia. He is impulsive and quick to anger when things seem unfair to him, he is also a caring son and loyal friend who wants to do right by those he loves.