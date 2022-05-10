The creator of the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” novels, Rick Riordanspoke out against several racist comments about the casting of the African-American girl actress leah jeffries in the role of Annabeth for the upcoming Disney+ series. The criticism comes because the character is white in the books.

In a post on his official page, Riordan explicitly condemned the wave of alleged fans in a letter where he does not keep words and attacks the opponents of the little actress.

First, the writer notes that it’s unfortunate to still have to do such a type of post, since “Leah brings so much energy and enthusiasm to this role.”

The "Percy Jackson" movies did not get good reviews from the press or the public.

“Nevertheless, If you have any problem with this casting, talk it over with me. You got no one else to blame . Regardless of what is gleaned from this post, we should be able to agree that bullying and harassing a child online is inexcusably wrong . As strong as Leah is, as much as we’ve discussed the potential for this kind of backlash and the intense pressure this role will bring, the negative feedback she’s received online is misplaced. They need to stop. Now ”, he explained.

inclusive policies

Since Rick Riordan announced the project, and as he points out in his brief, the series has followed Disney’s nondiscrimination policy, in which the company is “committed to diverse and inclusive casting.”

Disney+ will premiere the Percy Jackson series soon.

Therefore, when searching for actors, they do not take into account “disability, gender, race and ethnicity, age, color, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other basis prohibited by law,” says Riordan.

Words from the creator

Leah Jeffries will star alongside Walker Scobell (of “The Adam Project”) as Percy and Aryan Simhadri as Grover.

Likewise, the novelist indicated that just because some seek an accurate adaptation of the characters, it does not mean that they are not being racist.

“They refuse to believe me, the guy who wrote the books and created these characters, when I say that these actors are perfect for the roles because of the talent they bring,” he clarified.