Disney has not revealed the location of Percy Jackson and the Olympians in the list of the best premieres on Disney+ and Hulu, but it is credible that it is alongside successful series such as The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka, Loki Season 2, Secret Invasion, The Bear Season 2, Only Murders in the Building Season 3 and more.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians had a record-breaking premiere in its first few six days on Disney+ and Hulu in the US with over 13.3 million viewers making its debut the biggest for Disney Branded Television and entering the Top 5 of 2023 debuts on Disney+ and Hulu.

A comparison with other Disney series

Even though we don't have a real ranking, we can do it a sort of comparison thanks to the fact that Disney has shared some details about the other shows in the past, although in each case the numbers are tied to different time periods. For example, the second season of Loki had 10.9 million viewers in its first three days and Ahsoka 14 million in its first week.

As for the “Disney Branded Television“, this group includes shows such as Goosebumps, The Santa Clauses, KIFF, Big City Greens, Superkitties, Bluey, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and more. For example, Disney announced that Goosebumps debuted with 4.2 million of viewers earlier in the year, but we weren't given an exact time frame and can't make an accurate comparison to Percy Jackson's six days.

It is also important to note that these numbers are referential only to the first episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, despite the first two episodes being released simultaneously on Disney+. Hulu has in fact only received the first episode, so the calculation is based only on it.