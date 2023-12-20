The new Disney Plus series, 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians', has received praise from the platform's subscribers, since the plot of this new version of Percy It is entertaining and has made the public grow fond of the young character. In addition, this production has an exceptional cast of actors and new talents. Likewise, the Disney series is based on the book by Rick Riordan the creator of the entire saga of books about 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' and 'The Heroes of Olympus'.

We invite you to read this article that will detail the distribution of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians', the new Disney Plus series that has already obtained 94% acceptance on the platform. Who is little Percy?

YOU CAN SEE: “Percy Jackson” in racism controversy: creator defends casting of African-American actress

Trailer for 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

Who's who in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'?

Actors of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians', the Disney Plus series, has left us with many curiosities due to the excellent work they have done, but what will cause the most surprise will be the hobbies that some of them have.

1. Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

The first time we saw a film project of 'Percy Jackson went with Logan Lerman, the 31-year-old actor, who made two films about the demigod. On this occasion, we see the young actor Walker Scobell, 14 years old, who has managed to blend into the role of the mythical hero. In addition, he has participated in different films such as 'Project Adam' and 'The Secret Barracks'.

YOU CAN SEE: Disney+ confirms Percy Jackson and the Olympians series

2. Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

The actress of Leah Sava, 14 years old, is the one who gives life to Annabeth Chase in the series. In the series she is a close friend of Percyshe will help with her intelligence and experience in the challenges they have to take on to get out of the demigod academy well.

Leah has had small roles in movies, but 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians', from Disney Plus, is the series that has brought her to fame.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians': Disney Plus series bets on new acting talents. Photo: capture Disney Plus

3. Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

The actor Aryan Simhadri,17 years old, he has worked in plays and has done dubbing, and has also participated in some films such as 'Doce en casa' and 'Spin'. Regarding the series, Aryan is the faithful friend of Percya satyr disguised as a human.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Aquaman 2' PREMIERE in Peru: Cineplanet and Cinemark theaters to see the film with Jason Momoa

4. Virgina Kull as Sally Jackson

Virginia Kull She is a 40-year-old actress who has participated in different films, as well as Broadway plays. In this series, she will be Percy's mother to whom from a young age he will narrate the mythical stories about his roots.

5. Jason Mantzoukas is Dionisio

Jason He is an actor, comedian and screenwriter of Greek origin, he is 51 years old. He has participated in films such as 'The Dictator', 'Big Mouth', among others. In the series, Mantzoukas gives life to the god of wine, 'Dionysus'who will be in charge of giving the comedy spark to this Disney Plus series.

YOU CAN SEE: George Peppard's bitter end to 'The Magnificents': how did he die and why was he hated?

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians': Disney Plus series no longer continues with actor Logan Lerman as Percy. Photo: capture Disney Plus

6. Glynn Turman as Chiron

The actor, 76 years old, Glynn Turman He has participated in various films from his work in acting or as a director and screenwriter. Turman in the series is Chiron, a centaur who guides the demigods with his abilities. His role is also important to understand the origin of past heroes.

7. Lance Reddik is Zeus

The actor Throw, Recently, he died at the age of 60, he worked in mostly action films, one of them was 'John Wick'. In the series he gave life to the Greek god Zeus and its development contributed to the series being successful.

8. Adam Copeland as Ares

The actor Adam Copeland 50 years old, he is a professional wrestler, he has worked in action films such as 'Air Assault', 'Summer Slam' and 'Interrogation'. Copeland in the series is the god of war, Aresand precisely his career has led him to perform a magnificent role.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Guys, the people's movie': where and how to watch the film with Guillermo Francella ONLINE?

9. Toby Stephens is Poseidon

The actor Toby Stephens, 54 years old, he has also participated in various fiction and action films such as 'Submarine Mission', 'Another Day to Die', among others. In the series, the great Toby plays the god of the seas, Poseidon, and father of Percy Jackson.

10. Lin Manuel Miranda is Hermes

The actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, 43 years old, is a composer, singer and playwright. He debuted as a film director with 'Tick, Tick…Boom'. In the series, the versatile actor plays Hermesthe messenger of the gods or messenger god.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians': Disney Plus series is the most viewed on the platform. Photo: capture Disney Plus

11. Jay Duplass as Hades

The actor Jay Duplass50 years old, with experience in numerous films, plays the god of the underworld, Hades. His character in the series is fundamental to the formation of young Percy.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Yu Yu Hakusho' live action repeats the success of 'One Piece' on Netflix

12. Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Charlie Bushnell 19 years old, is a young actor who gives life to Luke Castellan. He is the son of Hermes and Annabeth's friend. Although Bushnell does not have the same experience as his colleagues, his character promises to be a revelation for the series and a springboard for him to be considered in other film projects.

#39Percy #Jackson #Olympians39 #cast #Disney #series