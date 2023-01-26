A 21-year-old Canadian is accused of having violated several young women when he was 15 years old. They ask that he be removed from the successful series and a video comes out with an uncomfortable Jenna Ortega.

On Thursday, January 19, a Twitter post by a young woman who claimed to have been one of his victims sparked the scandal surrounding the Canadian actor. Percy Hynes Whitepopular for her role in the Netflix series ‘Wednesday’ (‘Merlina’), who has been accused of sexual assault and rape by several young women on social networks.

The user @milkievich blames Hynes for abusing her during a party, taking advantage of the fact that she was “too drunk” years ago, when he lived in Toronto and was still in high school. “He pressured and assaulted several of my friends. He was the target of rape accusations and taunted the victims; shared nudes on the internet against the will of the girls, etc.”, he said.

The newspaper El País indicates that the Twitter user also points out that, since Hynes was about 15 years old, he and his friends were famous for being “arrogant, rude, abusive towards women, their girlfriends and people in general”. . She also alleges that Percy hosted parties “to explicitly invite women whom he found very attractive so that he could get them drunk enough to have sex with them.”

“(Hynes and his friends) were known to be predatory and try to manipulate girls into sleeping with them or sending them nude photos,” adds the alleged victim.

The netizen’s accusations were supported and commented on by other women who also identified themselves as alleged victims of the actor. The publication became popular in a short time along with the hashtag #CancelPercy and led to thousands of followers of ‘Merlina’ will sign a virtual petition launched on the change.org platform to get the actor who plays the character of Xavier Thorpe out of the cast of the series, which premiered in November and will have a second season.

“Having a person with that nature in the cast of a series for teenagers is unacceptable,” say the more than 6,000 signatories who hope to attract the attention of the creators of the television space.

While vader.news warns that, despite the fact that the second installment of the successful series has already been secured, the permanence of Percy Hynes, with this scandal, would not be assured.

In addition to the accusations – still without evidence – on Twitter, a video has come into force in which he is seen together with Jenna Ortega, the protagonist of the series, quite uncomfortable before two attempts by the actor to touch her. “I know there are a lot of videos like this but I want it to go more viral so people can see what kind of man he is,” wrote one user.

Neither the actor nor the representatives of ‘Merlina’ have spoken. What the 21-year-old did is restrict comments on his social networks.