In this difficult time for all artists, Percy Céspedez brings Art cannot stop, a project focused on supporting new national talents so that they can make a professional quality product.

In a conversation with La República, the renowned audiovisual producer told us details of his initiative, will explain how he managed to become the greatest promoter of video music in Peru, and will reveal the secret that led him to position himself for a whole decade as the Peruvian producer MTV favorite, be nominated for the Grammy Awards and work with major international labels such as Sony, Warner, Universal Music, and more.

Likewise, Céspedes comments that one of his highest priorities is to offer a master class to share his knowledge with more people. “I want to pass the post to more people,” he said.

You are launching Art cannot stop, what does this initiative consist of?

During the past year many have had to be forced to record themselves with their own phones, because there are no resources and it has always been difficult for a national artist to be able to make a professional video production. Having so much experience during these 20 years, being the pioneers and developers of the video music medium in the country, we have made the decision to open this initiative.

It seems to us that it is a form of help for many people who still want to continue working, because the medium of music is one of the hardest hit and there is no palliative being given for this. And the medium cannot stop, because it is the only way that artists now have the audiovisual ability to continue working, since there are not going to be face-to-face concerts yet.

What does this project promise?

Trying to carry out the largest number of projects of the people who come to us. The idea is to continue professionalizing the projects and with the capital they have to be able to produce products, probably much simpler than they thought to do, but with a professional quality.

How can new talents access this initiative?

They look for me on Instagram, on Facebook, I am going to coordinate a meeting with my producer where they teach us their song, they teach us the investment possibilities they have and we do a joint analysis to see the feasibility of the project. All we ask is a song and that they have a prepared work plan.

In April 2020 you relaunched your online channel and premiered several videos for artists such as Zen, Ezio Oliva, Josimar, among others. Tell us a bit.

We decided not to sit idly by and the first thing we did was launch our online channel with all the works we have done these 20 years, but not only national artists; I have worked with a lot of international people. (…) After that, last year we have released videos with the Astronaut Project, Big Pollo, the return of Zen, at the end of the year we released the video of Ezio Oliva with Josimar “You have always been you” with a salsa version, and then we also ended up closing the year with this super-large video that was Zen’s with Daniela Darcourt.

A little to show that, despite the fact that there is a pandemic, the quality, the audiovisual work cannot go down because if not, the quality of the artist also goes down.

How did the pandemic affect you artistically?

We work six months in advance; That means that the pandemic did not catch us with problems, it caught us editing, all the videos had already been filmed last year and what’s more, there are a lot of videos that we have withheld from releasing and they are ready. This year thirteen videos will be released that we have not released because of the political situation, because more of a problem than the pandemic is the political issue; As long as there is no stability, nobody wants to invest and nobody wants to launch.

The pandemic affected artists due to the cancellation of events, so many opted for shows via streaming, what do you think of this modality?

It is a modality that has come to stay and to which they have to get used to, because it is the future. I don’t think that until 2023 things will get more or less normal for the music sector. I have seen with great pleasure how, despite everything, the national artist has struggled, they have started streaming (…) they are managing in all ways to continue with their audience, and the audiovisual is a very great salvation for them.

Throughout your career, how has video production evolved?

It has been very interesting because I had to live the stage of going from analog equipment to cinema, and from cinema to HD, so I lived through all that transition. Technology by advancing so much has broken many barriers with respect to simplifying certain things that were very complex before such as filming in cinema, developing, sending the material to another country. (…) If before you had to send your video to an international channel and you went through the good eyes of a programmer, now no longer, now the artist can directly program his own networks. That is why it is so important that you stay up to date on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

You are going to relaunch many classic videos in vertical format for Instagram …

Yes, there are many people who suddenly do not know much music that during the last 20 years has been released on networks and did not have the massive support of the media; then, it’s a good time. On the other hand, vertical versions refresh photography a lot because you reframe it, then it gives a new life to the video.

Your company Elemental visual Media was the manager of audiovisual productions that reached international networks such as MTV, HTV, Ritmoson Latino, among others. How did you do it?

Purely based on effort and commitment, to polish the product for so long in editing and pre-production to be able to compete with international products. I have never made videos that have a local look, I have always tried to make them neutral so that they can work in other countries. If you make a video of a very local structure, it will stay here in the country; If you do something much more open, more neutral, more global, it can be seen in all kinds of society and I think that is what has made my work work outside the country. (…) What are the secrets? Polishing the image of the artist on an international level, and that’s something I learned working with a record label.

Percy Céspedez, in 2014, traveled to the United States and met his great artistic references. Photo: Elemental visual Media

Plus, you positioned yourself as MTV’s favorite Peruvian director for over a decade.

Yes, the truth is that I met MTV the year they closed it, in 2010, when the whole thing was over, I just met him after all the years they had supported us. People rumored that there was some kind of rod, but I always let my work speak for myself. I just started giving interviews in 2010, before nobody knew my face, they knew my name, because I was the first director to shoot videos and now it is a normal custom for the director to sign the videos, but for many years I just wanted him to My work will speak for me because I take it very seriously, I take it superprofessional.

In 2010 you were nominated for a Grammy …

Well, it is a historical question, that has never happened before and we compete against Joaquín Sabina, Julieta Venegas, Juan Luis Guerra (…) It was a super important question and it changed my life, because from then on we entered the big leagues . Although MTV was already in the big leagues, with the Grammy I was already talking about a label that no one was going to take from me. I was already a nominee, I did not win, but in another country the doors were opened to me as you have no idea, because the work and the intrinsic value of the director as an artist are recognized.

How did you come to work with labels such as Universal Music, Warner, Sony?

The first video I made professionally was the one I made for Vox and it opened the doors that kept me on MTV, and with the fame I gained with MTV, I have worked for Sony, Warner, Universal … One of the craziest moments was when Ricky Martin’s manager called me and told me that he liked my work and wanted to send me to Peru (I was in Argentina at the time) to work with a group that was doing a feat with Jarabe de Palo, and he sent the two groups exclusively here to Peru so that we could make a video; It is very nice when top people in the industry look for you for your work. We have worked a lot with Warner and they have been sending us artists from Mexico to work here.

You have obtained many recognitions throughout your career …

Yes, I think I have been a very lucky person. I have been a person who has had a very difficult life, I had no contacts anywhere. When I finished studying I did not have a sun to move with, it was several years that I had to remove the dirt and I was about to throw in the towel. I couldn’t get a job, I didn’t get things done, the few jobs I had were very low-budget, until I managed to hit it on MTV with the Vox video and my life turned around.

The recognitions have come as a surprise to me, it is not something I am looking for and my life is full of surprises. I think that what keeps me in time is the real affection I have for the genre because what I consider myself is that I am a developer of the music video genre in the country. As a communicator I try to do other things, but my thing is to develop video music. That is why I want to give a master class to pass the message to more people.

How did you decide to become a video maker?

It was out of frustration. I have always had a great need for artistic expression since I was a child and what I really wanted was to be a musician, I play keyboards, I compose. When I was 19 years old, I realized that everything the movies about musical artists sold us and that I, like many of us, believe will happen in the country, it was impossible. I got really frustrated, so I said, ‘I can’t live with this frustration because I’m an artist.’ If I cannot make music, I will do the other things that I love, which are audiovisuals and I will dedicate myself to being the first professional director of this country of music videos, which did not exist before. I decided to develop this medium so that this frustration does not pass to other people as it was happening to me.

Percy Céspedez assures that the streaming modality will remain in force indefinitely. Photo: Elemental visual Media

What are your next projects?

First is to release 13 videos they are not known but I love working with new artists, remastered videos and vertical ones come. Surprises of old and classic videos that will start coming out soon when the campaign ends to refresh and give life to so much music that we have worked in these years. The most important thing is that I want to release my Master Class, I want to give that knowledge to people.

What is your dream?

Although it sounds strange, I already fulfilled all the dreams I had as a child (traveling to the US in 2014 and meeting most of its references and source of inspiration). In my adult dreams, I would like to write a book with my life experience and another with my professional experience as a filmmaker for the new generations. Perhaps the most difficult dream is to make the leap to the cinema, I would love it.

