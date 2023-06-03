He riskunderstood as the lack of confidence and security is, in turn, an expression of potential assessments of probabilities.

In other words, once the risk is perceived, considerations regarding the advisability of taking it come into play, which necessarily leads to the decision to take it or not.

The media risk perception It is a properly social phenomenon, product of a constant dialectic of construction, circulation and internalization of meanings in which communication professionals play a key role (See Baquerin de Riccitelli, María Teresa; Scaricabarozzi, Rossana The media construction of the social perception of risk)

The communicators, reporters and columnists arein many ways, perception makers that contribute enormously to the construction of realities, which sometimes do not coincide with reality itself.

The formation of divergent realities can get to have catastrophic consequences in the lives and relationships of the people who are affected by the dissemination that communication professionals make of them.

Is the case in the event that they transmit false news, with inaccurate information and said in such a way as to disclose a distorted reality, resulting in the formation of erroneous opinions In the people who listen to them with respect to those who communicate them, then human rights violations are committed that can have serious consequences in direct proportion to the damage caused, both moral and economic.

Let’s take as an example the case that has been so publicized recently in the media regarding the more than “60 arrest warrants issued” in relation to the case of Genaro Garcia Luna that the Attorney General of the Republic announced with bomb and saucer.

Many journalists and columnists assumed the veracity of the information without taking the precaution or trouble to verify it, even disclosing the identities of the people to whom said orders had allegedly been issued without stopping to think about the terrible damage they would cause. with that.

One of the most mentioned, at least in Sinaloa, has been that of the mother and uncle of businessmen Juan José and Erick Arellano Hernández, from the Grupo ArHe conglomeratewho are said to have arrest warrants for being partners in a company belonging to said Group, allegedly related to García Luna.

start with disclosure of the identities of the mother and uncle of Messrs. Arellano Hernández, affirming that they had “arrest warrants” the communicators violated their human rights of presumption of innocence.

The presumption of innocence consists of the obligation of the Mexican State and all its institutions (as well as communication professionals) to Every person must be considered and treated as innocent until proven otherwise. through a final sentence obtained as a result of a judicial process in which all the essential formalities of the procedure have been respected and the defendants have been given the opportunity to offer evidence and plead in their defense.

At once, violates their human right to non-discrimination, which is violated when the communicator affirms that they are responsible for the commission of criminal conduct for which arrest warrants were issued. This generates stigma, prejudice and stereotypes regarding those affected in the public perception, which is why they are treated in this way, regardless of whether the arrest warrants are true, since at the stage in which they are issued, the authorities Courts still do not have proof of his guilt.

Which becomes even more serious when the information lacks support, verification or proof of its veracityas is the case of the mother and uncle of the Arellanos.

The differential and unjustified treatment to which they have been subjected not only affects their personal, private, family and social environment, but also the economic one.

And it is here above all where the “perception of media risk” becomes relevant, since for employers, partners, clients, suppliers and banks the issue is fundamental to such a degree that the preservation and continuity of the commercial, professional relationship and credit that even before the false and defamatory information they had with the vilified depends on said perception.

Hence the importance of verify the veracity of the information that journalists and columnists havesince the moral and economic damage caused to those affected, especially in the case of the Grupo ArHe conglomerate, can be of colossal dimensions.

The right of prey has as a requirement, at least, that the information disclosed be true.

As always, a pleasure to greet you, hoping that these few letters have been to your liking and, above all, useful. Until next time!