Man has an innate ability to distinguish between geometric shapes that differentiates him from other higher mammals that are unable to learn this “language,” according to an experimental study by researchers in neuroscience.

From the first inscription attributed to Homo sapiens, which are parallel lines dating back 73,000 years, to homes that contemporary children draw from an early age, humans love every time and place of regular geometric shapes.

This shows that humans undoubtedly have a symbolic “intellectual language” of their kind, according to the study prepared by doctoral student Matthias Sable Meyer of the University of Paris-Saclay / Collège de France.

A team of researchers from the Neurospin Center for Brain Imaging Research led by neuroscientist Stanislas DeHyneth conducted an experiment that showed “that engineering intuition is present in humans, but absent in baboons,” according to the study, which was published in late April in the journal Proceedings. Issued by the American Academy of Sciences.

The experiment was based on “finding the intruder” from among six simple geometric shapes – which are quadrilaterals – only one of them includes differences, such as if one of its sides is slightly longer, or has an error in parallelism, or a different angle. Then the process was repeated with a quadrilateral as well, but with a gradual increase in complexity.

The test is based on the effect of geometric regularity, which assumes that one identifies the foreign element more simply and quickly if the reference form is a regular shape such as a square. On the contrary, it is difficult to determine the foreign element when the shape is more complex, such as a rhombus, a trapezoid, or an irregular quadrilateral, that is, without right angles or congruent or parallel sides.

The person who is being tested always finds the intruder between the squares. The error rate increases to 40 percent when the quadrilateral is irregular.

In collaboration with Joel Fago of the Cognitive Psychology Laboratory of the National Center for Scientific Research (Aix-Marseille University), baboons were trained on this game. The monkeys do well with non-geometric images, such as finding a red cherry between slices of watermelon.

But once the game switched to geometric shapes, the monkeys “performed” dramatically, according to the study.

“The baboons made mistakes every time,” Matthias Sable Meyer told AFP, regardless of the shapes.

The human superiority in this field is not limited to being a learning of geometric shapes, as the effect of geometric regularity also applies to children in kindergarten and the first primary grade.

While some may justify this by saying that children have engineering fundamentals as they live in a world where lines and angles are prevalent, the researchers, with the help of Serge Kaparos from the Department of Psychology at the University of Paris 8 Nanterre, took the initiative to test adults from the Himba, a herding people in northern Namibia, The experiment gave similar results to those of young French children.

Sable Meyer reminded that this people “does not have names for geometric shapes, and their members do not pursue any education in the conventional sense about the properties of these shapes.”

Likewise, these people, who are Bedouins, live in an “unorganized” environment devoid of geometric shapes, according to what was observed by the study that compared their environment to that in which the baboons were tested, which is a “built laboratory environment” with very organized shapes.

The researchers concluded that humans have the capacity for symbolic abstraction, a “language” that uses concepts such as right angles or parallelism, and it is their own language.

The researchers confirmed their conclusions using two artificial intelligence models. The first is one that “superficially copies the structure of the visual cortex” associated with perception spots, and it successfully predicted baboons’ behavior fairly well. As for the human being, there must be a second model of artificial intelligence that should be provided with “symbolic information and the principles of Euclidean geometry.”