The position of Western countries regarding Israel’s response to the Hamas attack has sharpened the perception of a double standard by the West in the global south. The comparison between the way in which it cries out against the illegal occupation of territory and the harm inflicted on civilians by Russia in Ukraine and the arguments deployed regarding Israel’s actions provokes in emerging and developing countries a widespread feeling of hypocrisy of the Western powers.

Naturally, neither the Western position is monolithic, nor is that of the global south – a definition that aggregates a heterogeneous group – nor are the two conflicts equal. But there are abundant factual elements to propel this sense of Western duplicity in the rest of the world (and within their own societies). This trend is a tangible fact – regardless of the extent to which it is justified – and represents a serious setback for a West that has long sought to strengthen ties with the countries of the global south in the midst of a great competition of powers that are also maneuvering to conquer the favor of that nebula of nations.

The Western attitude is neither static nor univocal. As the weeks have passed, as the Israeli response has inflicted enormous damage on civilians in Gaza, Westerners have changed their tone and position. The United States, a great supporter of Israel, has let a UN resolution pass that called for a truce without condemning the Hamas attack, and there are countries – such as Spain, Belgium or Ireland – that have expressed clear criticism of the Netanyahu Government. The high representative of Foreign Affairs and Security of the EU, Josep Borrell, has also been speaking out clearly. But, for many, the turnaround of the main countries – such as the US, Germany, the United Kingdom or Italy – is late and very insufficient. And some images – such as that of the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who traveled to Israel expressing unqualified support when the bombings were already brutal and had no interest in meeting with the Palestinian National Authority – are very difficult to delete.

“The Western position is becoming less monolithic. But the initial hesitation to criticize the suffering inflicted on Palestinian civilians, which soon seemed massive, has spurred in the global south a sense of hypocrisy in the West, the perception that it does not apply international law universally. , but rather selective,” comments Oliver Stuenkel, professor at the School of International Relations of the Brazilian Getúlio Vargas Foundation.

“There is a perception of double standards with respect to Gaza now, but also a general one, prior to the current outbreak of violence, with respect to the entire Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In my view, these perceptions are largely substantiated, and are amplified by comparison with Europe’s response to the Russian war in Ukraine,” says Hugh Lovatt, senior expert on the Middle East, international law and armed conflict at the Council. European Foreign Affairs.

“Each conflict has its own characteristics. But from the point of view of international law there are clear parallels [entre Ucrania y Gaza]not only with regard to the requirements to minimize harm to civilians, but also in the inadmissibility of territorial acquisitions by force,” Lovatt continues.

The conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza are different, among other things, because Russia did not suffer an attack while Israel responds to one. However, international law demands, in any case, that a distinction be made between military and civilian objectives. Collective punishments are a crime. The magnitude of the destruction caused by the Israeli bombings and the indiscriminate blockade of water, electricity, food and medicine supplies, with very few exceptions, make up a picture with criminal signs, according to many experts. There are also many elements to consider the Israeli occupation of Palestine illegal.

“Europeans are right to denounce Ukraine’s actions in Russia. However, when you see similar scenes in terms of civilian suffering in Gaza and the reaction is not the same; It feeds the perception of double standards and weakens Europe, which defines itself as a defender of certain values, and which has often given the impression of giving lessons to others in this matter, but which then does not always appear coherent,” he says. Lovatt.

A story that plays

The current episode takes on special relevance in view of the history on which it occurs. It is not isolated. “The war in Gaza has given new substance to the West’s perception of double standards, but it did not begin with this crisis,” adds Stuenkel. Although the illegal invasion of Iraq led by the United States in 2003 and supported by other Western countries – although not all – is the most cited example; There are deeper historical roots that play a role in the present time, and that have to do with colonialism.

“A considerable portion of leaders and voters in the global south view the war in Gaza through the prism of the logic of colonizers versus colonized,” says Stuenkel. “It would be an exaggeration to consider that anti-colonial sentiment is decisive in shaping the strategies of these countries, but it is undoubtedly one of the elements through which they build their vision of the world. Its weight differs according to the regions; For example, in West Africa it is especially marked and Russia has been able to take advantage of it well. In any case, it is something that Western observers would do well to take into account,” he concludes.

The reference to the actions of Russia, very skilled in the international propagation and manipulation of narratives favorable to its interests, highlights the risks of the West’s perceived double standards in the great global power competition.

Ties with China, Russia and India

In this competition, each of the major poles seeks to strengthen relations with countries in the Southern Hemisphere to strengthen its position compared to the others. China has been doing it for decades, taking advantage of the economic-technological lever, with loans, trade, the construction of infrastructure, the provision of technological services. Russia tries to do so through the provision of security services, the sale of weapons (the war in Ukraine now complicates this route), or propaganda agitation. India is increasingly active on the political level, trying to emerge as an independent actor capable of truthfully representing the interests of this heterogeneous group.

“There is no doubt that the West has lost influence in the global south in the last two decades, especially due to the increase in China’s political and economic influence, in line with a general shift of economic weight towards East Asia,” says Stuenkel.

“The world is moving away from the situation of US hegemony and moving towards a multipolar panorama. This is especially true in the Middle East and North Africa. European governments have been slow to adapt to this changing reality. Division, the persistent pursuit of the national interest instead of acting collectively, is the key. Regional actors have been quicker to exploit the new situation,” observes Lovatt.

The West has realized with some delay the importance of cultivating relations with that part of the world, and is trying to catch up. Part of that strategy, for example, are the projects to promote a transport, energy and digital corridor between India and Europe, and another, less ambitious one, in West Africa, both announced at the G-20 last September.

The first, which should have transited through Israel, is compromised by the current conflict. Other initiatives with a similar logic – such as those attached to the EU’s Global Gateway financing project – remain largely in a gaseous state, while China has already injected a trillion dollars in a decade into the Belt and Road Initiative. Route.

“However, if you look at a country like Brazil, the EU or the US continue to invest more than China, and the G-7 invests more than the other BRICS partners,” says Stuenkel. “As for the EU, specifically, it has lost a lot of influence, but if the free trade agreement with Mercosur were ratified, it could recover at least in part,” he continues. “Despite the challenges, what Europe can bring to the table should not be underestimated. He is an actor of great economic weight. Especially in North Africa, it will not be replaced by China and Russia,” Lovatt argues.

The perception of double standards in the Gaza crisis is a serious setback, because it feeds a bad image in public opinion in many countries, some of which already orbit far from the Western sphere. This is an important factor. However, it is not definitive. Indications abound that, in the midst of the great competition between powers in the Northern Hemisphere, many in the South seek to discern what is best for them, making decisions like many of the previous ones: more out of interests than values.

