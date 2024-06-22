Rate went from 29% to 39% worldwide; The most cited reason is that the media is repetitive

The percentage of those who avoid information rose from 29% in 2017 to 39% in 2024 worldwide. In Brazil, it is 47% – an increase of 6 percentage points compared to last year, when it was 41%. The data comes from a Reuters Institute survey, carried out in 47 countries. Here’s the complete (PDF – 16 MB).

The main reasons cited are that 1) the media would be repetitive and boring and two) The negative nature of certain information makes these people feel anxious and powerless.

Globally, 40% say they believe the news “most of the time” –in 2023, it was the same percentage. Finland remains the country with the highest rate (69%), while Greece (23%) and Hungary (23%) have the lowest. Brazil has 43%, the same percentage as last year.

To arrive at these percentages, the survey asked respondents: “Thinking about news in general, do you agree or disagree with the statement that you can trust most news most of the time?”.

Worldwide, 36% said they saw more fake news or errors about policy. Next come pandemic (30%) and economy (28%).

To arrive at these rates, the survey asked respondents: “Have you seen false or misleading information about any of the following topics in the last week?”.

Since 2020, social networks have appeared ahead of TV as a source of news for Brazilians. 51% say they use them to stay informed. In 2023, it was 57%.

The online category, cited by 74%, also recorded a decline compared to the previous year – it was 79% in 2023. Print fell from 12% to 11% in 2024.

The study also shows that 41% of Brazilians use social media to disseminate news. It was 42% last year. The top 3 is made up of WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram.

METHODOLOGY

The survey interviewed 94,943 people online in January and February 2024 in 47 countries: