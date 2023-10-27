The launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5 It has caused a real sensation among fans of the video game world. Developed by Insomniacthe game has generated such expectation that there were even people who acquired it without owning a console PS5. Furthermore, it was not without controversy, especially regarding the use of inclusive language, which provoked mixed reactions among the public. streamers.

The game has become the title of PlayStation best seller in its first 24 hours of release. Impressive data and statistics have shed light on its success: in less than a week since its launch, a surprising 25% of players have already completed the main story.

While trophy statistics don’t tell the whole story, they can be a fairly accurate indicator of the level of engagement a game is receiving from its players. And in the case of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2it seems like people just can’t put the controller down when playing it.

As noted by @Jorraptor on Twitter, an impressive 25% of players have completed the main story, and the 6.3% of those fans have continued playing to unlock the Platinum Trophy. This is a truly outstanding result for this exclusive PS5which is not even a week old at the time of this writing.

To provide a little more context, if we consider the reported 2.5 million sales that Spider-Man 2 recorded in its first 24 hours, the 25% of that figure would be, at least on paper, equivalent to 625,000 people. Again, a very impressive fact.

It will be interesting to see how these numbers evolve, perhaps towards the end of the year. Read our review of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 here.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: I’m coming Spider-Man, I’m almost done Super Mario Bros. Wonder wait a little more!