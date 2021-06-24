The percentage of blood donors with antibodies to the coronavirus has risen from 54 percent at the end of May to 69.5 percent today. The increase is mainly due to vaccinations, reports the research department of blood supply Sanquin.











This is apparent from the Finger on the Pols (VAP) study by blood bank Sanquin in collaboration with RIVM, which examines a sample of approximately two thousand blood donors every week for corona antibodies. Measuring antibodies in donors provides insight into the spread of Covid-19 and the degree of vaccination in the Netherlands.

According to the non-profit organization, the vaccination strategy is clearly reflected in the age categories of the donors. The immune system against the coronavirus shoots up in all age categories. Over the age of 61 even more than 90 percent have antibodies, and among donors between the ages of 51 and 60 the percentage has risen to over 80 percent.

Because the elderly are vaccinated earlier, the percentage with antibodies is higher there. © Sanquin



The graphs show a strong increase from the moment they could be vaccinated for each of the age groups. Sanquin uses a test to distinguish different corona antibodies, in order to determine whether someone has developed antibodies through vaccination or an infection.

The immune system against the coronavirus shoots up in all age categories. © Sanquin



The increased vaccination rate is reflected in this measurement. It was previously assumed that one infected person who has the corona virus infects on average between two to three others. “In the case of corona, if just over 60 percent of corona has been cured or vaccinated, the virus will not be able to catch another victim. If a rod in the subway after a corona patient is only grabbed by immune people, the virus has found no new victims and it dies out. People are then surrounded with immune people in such a way that the outbreak does not continue”, explained professor and medical microbiologist Hans Zaaijer of Sanquin.

But with the new, more contagious, variants of the virus, such as the Delta variant, first discovered in India, it’s uncertain what percentage of people with antibodies are needed to suppress the virus’s circulation. If the vaccination process goes ahead as planned, the blood bank expects to be able to find antibodies in 80 percent of donors as early as July.