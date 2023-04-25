The next day is even more beautiful. President Antonio Percassi is enjoying the victory of his Atalanta over Mourinho’s Roma, crucial for the European race of the Bergamo players, now 4 points away from the Champions League. And he does so by addressing a thought of thanks to the Bergamo public. “What made this success unique was the warmth and passion of all of you Atalantini fans, who never failed to show your support: last night we suffered, rejoiced and rejoiced all together, always and more than ever united by those two colors that we like so much, black and blue”, reads Percassi’s message published on the Atalanta website.