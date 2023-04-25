The Atalanta president dedicates a thought to the crowd: “Your warmth and passion have made this success unique”
The next day is even more beautiful. President Antonio Percassi is enjoying the victory of his Atalanta over Mourinho’s Roma, crucial for the European race of the Bergamo players, now 4 points away from the Champions League. And he does so by addressing a thought of thanks to the Bergamo public. “What made this success unique was the warmth and passion of all of you Atalantini fans, who never failed to show your support: last night we suffered, rejoiced and rejoiced all together, always and more than ever united by those two colors that we like so much, black and blue”, reads Percassi’s message published on the Atalanta website.
Special evening
—
The president of the DEA also added that “I can’t help but get excited every time Atalanta take the field, sensations that are always very strong because I have Atalanta in my heart, being above all a fan. Yesterday’s at the Gewiss Stadium it was nothing short of a special evening: the team, overcoming Roma, won a truly important match and gave everyone immense satisfaction. Thank you Atalantini fans, from the bottom of my heart. And thank you Bergamo, it is always a pride to represent the our city”.
