The words of the CEO of the Dea who outlined the future of the people of Bergamo
Luca Percassi, CEO of Atalanta, on the sidelines of the presentation of the new partnership with “Vedrai”, a young and emerging company specialized in the development of solutions based on Artificial Intelligence that will provide its precious technological support in data processing, with an eye on especially to the Atalanta youth sector, he also talked about the transfer market: Lookman on the way? “In football it is known, operations are carried out, but until they are finalized, they cannot be formalized. But something in the next ones should happen … The possible arrival of Lookman, however, does not exclude Miranchuk. And, at this point, he could Miranchuk will also remain. We are trying to strengthen the team, the absolute will of the property is this. We have made great investments in recent months: we have redeemed Demiral and bought Ederson after investing in Boga in January, a player strongly desired by everyone. particularly happy with the results that some young people in the youth sector are obtaining who are giving great proof of their abilities. Above all, and I must mention two names, Scalvini and Okoli, who are impressing for their maturity. Atalanta is attentive to try to strengthen themselves . The squad is numerically complete: we have no uncovered areas of the pitch. In general there are no holes to fill in. Okoli is also in defense. which is amazing everyone and I think he will become a great player. “
Miranchuk and Ilicic
–
So Miranchuk in Turin for the moment is not done? “We talked to Torino, the operation was far ahead. Then, following a long conversation with the coach, he asked us to detain Miranchuk. At this moment the operation stopped, at this moment, then we know that the sometimes the market is also made up of new accelerations. Let’s see what happens “. Ilicic: “He is a player who has done a lot for Atlanta, and has received a lot from Atalanta. We love Josip a lot. But sometimes the stories can end, we spoke with great frankness and it became clear that the time has come to take different paths while respecting stories and relationships, this is the situation “.
From Zapata to Pinamonti
–
Will there be any upcoming developments on Pinamonti? “No, no. He’s certainly an interesting profile and a good player, without a doubt. But Atalanta has many strikers right now.” So will Muriel and Zapata stay in Bergamo? “For me they will both remain at Atalanta. We consider them two fundamental players.”
3 August – 15:17
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Percassi #Gasp #asked #Miranchuk #Muriel #Zapata
Leave a Reply