Luca Percassi, CEO of Atalanta, on the sidelines of the presentation of the new partnership with “Vedrai”, a young and emerging company specialized in the development of solutions based on Artificial Intelligence that will provide its precious technological support in data processing, with an eye on especially to the Atalanta youth sector, he also talked about the transfer market: Lookman on the way? “In football it is known, operations are carried out, but until they are finalized, they cannot be formalized. But something in the next ones should happen … The possible arrival of Lookman, however, does not exclude Miranchuk. And, at this point, he could Miranchuk will also remain. We are trying to strengthen the team, the absolute will of the property is this. We have made great investments in recent months: we have redeemed Demiral and bought Ederson after investing in Boga in January, a player strongly desired by everyone. particularly happy with the results that some young people in the youth sector are obtaining who are giving great proof of their abilities. Above all, and I must mention two names, Scalvini and Okoli, who are impressing for their maturity. Atalanta is attentive to try to strengthen themselves . The squad is numerically complete: we have no uncovered areas of the pitch. In general there are no holes to fill in. Okoli is also in defense. which is amazing everyone and I think he will become a great player. “