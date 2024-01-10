Odyssey, Percassi “rejoices” after the sale of Atalanta

Antonio Percassi, the Bergamo entrepreneur who is president of Atalanta, must be grateful for having given up the majority of the “Dea” if he was able to close the 2022 statutory financial statements of his Odissea holding company with a super profit. The budget, in fact, filed a few days ago was marked by a profit of 290 million euros compared to the loss of 2.3 million of the previous year and which, entirely set aside, increased the net worth to 674 million.

In April 2022 Percassi sold 55% of Dea srl ​​(owner of the Bergamo team) to a group of investors led by Stephen Pagliuca and the capital gain was 330 million followed by the reinvestment of Odissea at 45% in the same Dea for 120 million: therefore for Percassi the net profit was 210 million.

The However, the report highlights some critical issues of brands developed in-house by Percassiwaiting to see if the most important one (Kiko's cosmetics) will regain profit given that in 2021 it still recorded a loss of 3.6 million, however largely reduced compared to the previous year.

And yet, considering that from the many shareholdings the only significant dividend (5 million) came from Percassi Retail, the write-downs of Odissea receivables and equity investments rose year-on-year from 2.8 to over 30 million and primarily concerned the real estate complex for 2.8 million Villa Masnada “on the basis – we read in the financial statements – of an updated appraisal”.

Then the writeoffs hit Madina (135 thousand euros) which operates in cosmetics retail, Womo (1.34 million) which retails products for the men's clothing and cosmetics world, Bullfrog (340 thousand euros) which operates in men's barbershops, Food Management (1.3 million) active in catering in partnership with the Cremonini group and C&P (9.7 million) with 14 catering outlets and which in 2022 lost 4.4 million and Force Dea (one million) which operates in the rental of a vessel.

Subscribe to the newsletter

