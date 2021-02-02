Madrid football is in elections. In a week all the actors of the beautiful sport of the capital of Madrid will go to the polls to decide how the Assembly is formed, a body that will decide who will be its president. Paco Diez, current president of the Madrilenian Federation, Miguel Galán, who repeats as a candidate, and Jesus Peramos are the three that oppose presiding over the RFFM.

The candidate Jesús Peramos explains in AS how the system of elections is and how anomalous this process is being due to the various health and weather difficulties that the capital of Spain is experiencing. “The Assembly is made up of 90 people. It is the most important part of the elections. Seeing who are those who make it up, it is already deciding which president can be elected. Each candidate we have presented a list of clubs, players, referees and coaches. On February 9, that assembly is formed. As of the 10th, although there may be some challenge, a period is opened for the presidency and the Delegate Commission, “he explains.

For fans, the election processes in soccer federations are somewhat confusing, but they do not differ much from those of the Government of Spain.to. Let’s say that the RFFM Assembly is like the Congress. Madrid football players here vote for the clubs, coaches, referees and delegates who want to make up the Assembly. And then it will be that body that elects the President. Like the Congress of Deputies elects the President of the Government. But in both cases, depending on the Assembly or Congress, it is already known who can be victorious. “The Assembly is made up of 54 clubs, 22 footballers, 7 coaches, 6 referees and an informant. “Whoever wins the club establishment has almost assured the presidency”, says the candidate Peramos. “Although the president is voted once the Assembly is composed, I am focused on voting for its composition. It is the most important part ”, he points out. And he adds: “To be president you have to be part of the Assembly. The club I represent has to leave in order to be elected. Although a club may such a candidate is the representative of his club to be president. Although it is not logical ”.

COVID-19 and the snowfall of Filomena have put complications when carrying out the electoral campaign: “It is not an ordinary process. Several circumstances have coincided that have complicated it: Christmas, snowfall and mobility restrictions in different areas of Madrid. The campaign is being very complicated. We had face-to-face meetings that had to be done online. The facilities close at 9:00 p.m. and it makes the clubs think more about restructuring their training schedules than in the elections. We are juggling to get there ”.

Jesús Peramos does not get wet when it comes to making pools to see who is the favorite and if they will be at odds, but he bets on his time on the road not to wear out: “I don’t know what kind of strategy the other candidates have. We came out when we thought we had to do it, without rushing and without having a very long wear. The process has been shorter. But the whole team is very excited”. In addition, Peramos aims to know what the needs of Madrid football are: “They ask for advice. We are going to advocate for a more personalized one. That they know all the insiders of the Federation. You have to go out to see the needs, not that the federated comes. The problems are fundamentally economic. In the facilities there is no longer the amount of public that there was, some small sponsors have fallen … They mainly ask for advice and financial help. To facilitate their work and day-to-day life. ” The candidate points out that Madrid football is asking for a change and he wants to be the one to lead it: “I think they are getting excited about a powerful and innovative program adjusted to the priorities demanded by Madrid football itself and we are going to meet 100 %.

Madrid football players (clubs, footballers, coaches and referees) will have to decide their future and they will do so by electing an assembly from which the president who will lead the Madrid Football Federation for the next four years will emerge. All of them are called to the polls on February 9.