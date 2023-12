Sunday, December 31, 2023, 07:43



| Updated 12:19 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

It's a good submarine, much better than we expected. And very safe,” says Admiral Aniceto Rosique Nieto, general director of Armaments and Materials of the Ministry of Defense, about the S-81 'Isaac Peral', delivered on December 30 by the Navantia shipyard…

This content is exclusive for subscribers