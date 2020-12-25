The Bundesliga year 2020 is over. The past twelve months have seen an incredible number of stories and new chapters for all clubs. At one or the other club, some stars shone that were hardly on the list.
Those are the biggest surprises of the First division 2020:
Anyone who had foreseen the development of Alphonso Davies in this way could also shine in gambling. The Canadian came to Bayern as a youngster, but has played himself in the foreground since autumn last year. This year he was always set apart from injury breaks. What the youngster did especially in the Champions League was indescribable for all fans. In addition, he cracked a few speed records.
In the summer it was already thought that Bayer Leverkusen would have less hope of winning the title without Kai Havertz. But at the end of last season it was already clear that the national player could be replaced immediately. A 17-year-old caused a spectacle and was an integral part of the Werkself by the new season at the latest. The traces Florian Wirtz left behind in his few months in the Bundesliga reminds of some megastars.
Just in time for the winter break, RB Leipzig loaned Angelino. In the first few weeks, the left-back indicated that he could probably offer himself to the Leipzigers in the long term. The hints quickly became a certainty and so the loan of the incredibly versatile Spaniard was extended. Since then he has been one of the top scorers and almost irreplaceable.
It is extremely difficult to highlight individual stars at VfL Wolfsburg. The team’s performance over the past few months has been too good. In addition to the top performers around Wout Weghorst and Ridle Baku, the other stars also shine. Weaknesses can hardly be found in wolves. So a record-breaking year emerges.
After just one year, Erling Haaland’s top performances are almost normal. But if you remember that the Norwegian has only been playing at Borussia Dortmund since the winter, his ascent is hard to believe. As quickly as possible he was the difference factor. His goals are what lifted BVB through the league and across Europe.
It is also difficult for Berliners to highlight a fixed point from this year. One player who really shone over the entire time was Marvin Friedrich. Compared to his second division season, the 25-year-old was able to make another huge leap. Today he is not only one of the best Köpenickers defensively. Four goals this season after 13 games are also impressive.
Even in the second half of the promotion season of VfB Stuttgart, Silas Wamangituka was a top performer. The big leap into the upper house was not expected in this way from the lightning-fast winger. With ten goal participations in the current first half of the season, he is the heart and soul of the Stuttgart attack.
The biggest surprise at Borussia Mönchengladbach may sound a bit bizarre. After all, the captain and former national player has been an important part of the team for years. The fact that he would return so strongly after his broken tibia more than a year ago borders on a small miracle. With so much potential in their own ranks, it is the 32-year-old who is leading the Gladbach team through ups and downs this season.
Andre Silva is probably the “Corona striker” par excellence. Certainly, the Portuguese will not necessarily like the nickname. However, the attacker has been strong as a bear since the beginning of the pandemic. He has scored 17 goals in the league since May. He often saved Eintracht from major point losses. After a few start-up problems, Silva would not necessarily have been credited with this development.
SC Freiburg can largely rely on the established stars around Nils Petersen and Vincenzo Grifo delivering week after week. But there were also some professionals who had a strong year in the background. One of the most surprising is Roland Sallai, who has been practically set for many months. With more and more goal participation, the Hungarian strengthened the offensive sustainably.
Felix Uduokhai has been under contract with FC Augsburg for a year and a half. In the summer, the Fuggerstadt team raised seven million euros for the central defender. This sum already shows that a long-term commitment should be worthwhile. The clearer was in surprisingly strong form and even played for the national team.
For the neutral viewer, a little quietly and clandestinely, Christoph Baumgartner advanced to an enormously constant at TSG Hoffenheim this year. He completed eleven mostly short assignments before 2020. This year he added 30 assignments as a service provider. The offensive strategist is not only a preparer, but also matured into an ice-cold executor. 14 goal participations are the reward for this year.
One quality made Marco Friedl particularly valuable to Werder Bremen. The Austrian is an absolute fighter. The irrepressible ambition brought the clearer into his current position in the first place. The trained central defender has been in place since spring, with Friedl also ousting captain Niklas Moisander. Today it is almost irreplaceable.
Matheus Cunha is probably the biggest surprise for Hertha. In winter, the Brazilian hired the capital city. The attacker, hastily described as unsuccessful, struck immediately. The 21-year-old collected eleven goals and four assists in 23 league games. However, you have to cut corners with him, as his sometimes weak body language earned him a few negative points.
1. FC Köln didn’t make it easy for themselves this year. The bottom line is that the performance so far was only just enough to avoid the bitter relegation battle. If you want to highlight a positive actor, it is probably Jan Thielmann. In the second half of the season, the ingrown growth was thrown into the deep end. But he immediately took on his role and made his way into the starting line-up. In this he appeared eight times this season.
In the promotion season of Arminia Amos Pieper was already the undisputed regular player. The 22-year-old was able to maintain his rapid development in the Bundesliga. With concentrated performance, the youngster protects the defensive better and better. So far he can be counted among the Bielefeld winners.
For 1. FSV Mainz it was also very manageable this year. Few players were able to scrape at their best for longer. Robin Zentner, who surprisingly fought back his regular place in the goal for the second half of last season, was most likely to succeed. After his cruciate ligament rupture, he’s back on track this season.
FC Schalke is a big exception in our list. The Royal Blues don’t make a real winner or surprisingly strong player. Almost every player disappointed and did not know how to end the perennial crisis of the miners. How the team, the coach and, above all, the board of directors seem to always make the wrong decision, should not only make their own fans despair.
