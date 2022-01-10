The Ministry of Health published, in the Official Diary of the Union of today (10) the ordinance that establishes the value per capita which, based on population criteria, will be the calculation basis in 2022 for the financial incentive to be paid via the Previne Brasil Program.

According to Ordinance No. 26, the annual per capita amount will be R$ 5.95, for the calculation of the financial incentive based on population criteria – a resource that will be transferred to municipalities and the Federal District in the 12 financial competences of the year of 2022

The ordinance published today contains, in the annex, the amounts to be received by Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo and Goiás. The total budgetary resources presented is R$ 1,269,239,979.72.

In force since January 2020, Previne Brasil transfers resources to municipalities based on three criteria: registration of people in primary care services, payment for performance (health indicators) and incentive for strategic actions (accreditations in programs and actions by the Ministry of Health). of health).

The objective of Previne Brasil is to encourage municipalities to register more users at health centers, expanding the link between patients and health teams, balancing financial values per capita referring to the population registered in the health teams and to encourage adherence to specific programs, such as Saúde na Hora (expansion of opening hours at health centers), Informatiza APS (digital data of patients through the Electronic Medical Record) and Consultório na Rua .

