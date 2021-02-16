One of the most missed video games of the first PlayStationInterestingly, it does not belong to any of the popular developers of today. In fact, at the time it did not generate much attention, but those who could play it, keep it great affection.

Is about Pepsiman, an action game with simple but quite addictive mechanics. Since its original release in 1999, nothing more of this title has been seen, but that does not prevent fans from considering it as one of the best on the PS1.

That is why, for a few years, there are those who are looking forward to a remake of the game. However, we are unlikely to see an official relaunch, which is why a popular modder known as BananaPictures decided to make his own version of Pepsiman.

We also recommend: Fans show what Pedro Pascal would look like as Joel in the Last of Us

Pepsiman looks better than ever with ray tracing

Through YouTube, BananaPictures shared his new creation, which is part of a personal project called ‘Game Concept‘. What you are looking for is to recreate classic games with current technology, in order to deliver a first-rate graphic quality.

To achieve this, the modder uses the Unity Engine, which provides the ability to support ray tracing, as well as employing the powerful RTX graphics card from NVIDIA. Thus, Pepsiman it can be seen with a vastly improved visual appearance, with flawless lighting work and the look of all models in the game.

Unfortunately, BananaPictures has no intention of releasing this mod from Pepsiman to the public, as it does not have the rights to do so. Even so, he will continue working on it to be able to show off a complete version with all the levels of the game.

Source.



