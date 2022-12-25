Pepsico opened 62 job openings at the end of the year for those who are thinking of relocating in the job market.

The opportunities are for 10 states: São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Goiás, Amapá, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro and Sergipe.

The vacancies are for various sales, logistics and commercial areas of the company. Click here for more details on each vacancy.

Pepsico informs that its benefits package consists of:

Dental care;

Pharmacy assistance;

Health care;

Life insurance;

Childcare assistance;

private pension;

Meal ticket;

Education assistance;

Profit sharing;

Transportation vouchers;

food stamps;

Result bonus.