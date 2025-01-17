01/17/2025



Updated at 1:14 p.m.





PepsiCo has announced a change in its distribution model in Spain towards indirect distribution, which will trigger an employment regulation file (ERE) that will affect up to 250 workers, around a quarter of the workforce, company sources have informed Europa Press and UGT in a statement, respectively, this Friday.

The company has explained that the change “will be carried out in a progressive and responsible manner” and that it has proposed a Dialogue Table with the unions to agree on how the departures will be carried out.

This Dialogue Table is scheduled to meet for the first time next week and the company has explained that “agreements that benefit both people and the business” will be sought.

“The company’s commitment is to guarantee a transparent process, always seeking the best solutions for all those involved,” he noted.









Closing of sales offices in Andalusia

UGT, for its part, has assured that it will especially affect the workforce in Andalusia, where it plans to close all its sales offices.

The union has shown its rejection of the ERE “because it understands that the objective circumstances do not exist to undertake a new file of this magnitude” and does not rule out calling for mobilizations.

He has insisted that “the organizational and fixed cost reasons cited by the company are not given” to justify the outsourcing of the commercial area and has indicated that the company is not in losses.