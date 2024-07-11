Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 7:53

PepsiCo announced on Thursday (11) that it had a net profit of US$ 3.08 billion in the second quarter of 2024, higher than the gain of US$ 2.75 billion recorded in the same period last year.

In the same comparison, the American food and beverage company’s earnings per share rose from $1.99 to $2.23. With adjustments, earnings per share were $2.28 between April and June, beating the expectation of analysts surveyed by FactSet, of $2.16.

The multinational’s revenue grew 0.8% year-on-year in the quarter, to US$22.5 billion, but was below FactSet’s forecast of US$22.59 billion.

For 2024, PepsiCo revised its forecast for organic revenue growth to “approximately” 4%. It was previously “at least” 4%.

At 7:23 am (Brasília time), PepsiCo shares fell 1.6% in pre-market trading in New York.