What will trucks drive in the future? Are they equipped with heavy batteries? Do they run on inefficient hydrogen? Or will they continue to run on dirty diesel? There is clearly no perfect solution yet. In any case, Tesla is betting on batteries with a fully electric truck – and Pepsi is one of the first companies to get started with this Semi. And the initial findings are positive.

The distribution center in Sacramento, USA, took delivery of 21 fully electric Tesla trucks a few months ago. Eighteen of these run shorter routes of up to 160 kilometers and they are in operation twelve hours a day. The Tesla Semis can be charged from 10 to 95 percent in half an hour.

First trials with longer distances

Three of the Tesla Semis are allowed to drive longer distances. The routes are 400 to 725 kilometers long. The average consumption of the trucks is just over 1 kWh per kilometer, which is about seven times higher than a Tesla passenger car. In principle, the trucks must therefore be able to cover these long stretches on a single load, since the range is around 800 kilometres.

Pepsi reports that regenerative braking is a big advantage of the electric trucks. In California, for example, is the Donner Pass and the Semis would use almost no power on the way back under the line because they recover so much energy. To charge all electric trucks, 3 mW of extra power was installed.

Disadvantages are not yet known

Unfortunately, Pepsi says nothing about the possible disadvantages of the electric trucks. The video below – where the information comes from – is therefore more or less a promotional film for sustainable transport. It is almost impossible for such a drastic transition to go smoothly, so it would have been interesting to hear the other side of the story.