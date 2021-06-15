Hobby

The attacker Cristiano Ronaldo It went viral on social media because, during the press conference prior to Portugal’s debut at Euro 2021, it recommended drinking water instead of Coca-Cola.

After this situation, some images began to circulate on the internet that showed a drop of the soft drink brand for 4 billion dollars on the Stock Market, awarding the fact to the Portuguese star.

Therefore, Is Cristiano Ronaldo to blame for Coca-Cola’s Wall Street crash?

Although the video became very relevant, the truth is that it went viral hours after the opening of the session on Wall Street, so the fluctuation of the brand occurred before and the fall of Coca could have other factors.

Nevertheless, Coca presented a setback of 1.6 per hundred between Friday June 11 ($ 56.16 per share) and Monday the 14th ($ 55.24). Now him Tuesday 15 the value is at 55.42 dollars (approximately. 1,010 Mexican pesos).

On the other hand, the company PepsiCo had an increase in its shares on Wall Street, compared to rival Coca-Cola.

If we compare with the closing of the day between both companies, Coca culminated around 1,110 MXN, while the blue soft drink brand closed with 2,951 pesos on the stock market.

In this sense, Pepsi has a value per share of $ 149.82, that is, around 3,000 Mexican pesos. Even this trend has remained constant today, compared to Coca, which is inconsistent with respect to its price.

