The match ended and the Allianz Arena had lived one day of his black history after one of the biggest defeats ever. According to Martí Perarnau, Guardiola met with Domenec Torrent, Carles Planchart and Manel Estiarte, members of his staff, and reviewed the game after midnight. “All season refusing to put a 4-2-4. All year resisting and I put it on the most important day. What a shit”Guardiola told those present.

Rummenigge, in an interview with the chronicler, confirmed what everyone suspected from the outside, guardiola was broken. “On Tuesday I saw Pep sunk for the first time. He changed aspects without being too convinced of it. […] After the match against Madrid I was sunk, but he is a great coach”, he assured.

Real Madrid celebrates the fourth goal against Bayern Munich.

REUTERS/Michael Dalder

“On Tuesday I saw Pep sunk for the first time.” commented Rummenigge

Guardiola, far from moving away from his ideas, reaffirmed in them. She preferred to fall without betraying herself. “I’m not here to change the culture of Germany, but neither can I convey something I don’t trust. Sorry, I have my own ideas and we’ll play with them.. They can criticize me for the disaster against Madrid and it is logical. I accept it, but I am not a Taliban or a closed guy. I listen, I look and I look for the evolution, but do not ask me to do things that I do not feel. I have never pretended that Bayern would play like Barça because I have very different players”, explained the coach.

Both the dressing room and his family were key to the ‘recovery’ after the fall. In the face of his players, Guardiola opted to recognize his mistakes before the group. The Bayern players were with him. Phillip Lahm, captain and one of his most prominent apprentices, showed his support in that talk. “We support you to the death, Pep,” he snapped at the Catalan, who was deeply impressed by the message.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Modric after scoring the third goal against Bayern Munich.

REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

“It was my fault. Instead of going with the idea I went with the players, but without an idea. And I was wrong”

He was not the only one he received in Sabener Strasse. In a training session on a public holiday after the defeat against Madrid, his daughters and his wife came to support him at work. Her daughter, María de ella, took advantage of a blank slate to leave her an affectionate message along with a “do not erase”, so that they would not take it away in front of her.

In a talk with Perarnau, he vowed to be faithful to his ideas again. “It was my fault. Instead of going with the idea I went with the players, but clueless. And made a mistake. It’s the second time it’s happened to me: In 2010 at Barça against Inter I also did it. I subjected the game to the star signed then, to the 60 million it had cost instead of delving into the way of playing that I believe in, ”he explained to his face. reference to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. “Against Madrid we probably would have also lost because it is at the “moment” but it would have been with clear ideas, not with a concoction that was nothing“, he sentenced.