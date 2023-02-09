Skip Peppino di Capri’s performance in the third episode of the Sanremo 2023 Festival: the reasons for the unannounced absence

Peppino of Capri won’t be there tonight at Sanremo Music Festival 2023. Announced for days, the scheduled participation is just postponed. The announcement leaves a pinch of bitterness to viewers, who counted on seeing him perform. Either way, it will be a matter of just waiting another day. On the occasion of tomorrow’s semi-final, Friday 10 February 2023, the legend of Italian music will set foot on stage.

Peppino di Capri skips the third evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023: the reason

Peppino di Capri’s forced forfeit depended on Health problems. Nothing serious: the cold temperatures and the strong winds have had consequences on the climate voice of the artist. Who, in order to perform in the best way, preferred to communicate to Amadeus and the other managers of the Sanremo 2023 Festival that he wanted to take 24 hour break. There is no doubt that it will be worth it.

The story of Peppino di Capri at the singing festival is long and full of many memorable stages. At the moment, count 15 holdings, with two triumphs, obtained in four years. The first exploit came in 1973 with A big love and nothing more. After that, in 1976, she re-inscribed his name in the roll of honor of the event with I do not do it anymore.

The appearance will allow the public to make it right tribute in Peppino di Capri, retracing the main passages. In addition to the ones mentioned above, she is expected to play more memorable hits.

Between the past and the future, the 2023 edition of the Festival, the seventy-third, offered the limelight to the new generation, without forgetting those who have brought national popular music to the top over the decades.

On Tuesday the Poohwith the touching memory of the late Stefano D’Orazio, yesterday instead Gianni Morandi went on stage, Al Bano Carrisi And Massimo Ranieri. The latter also returns tonight with Rocio Munoz Moralez to present The Italians are always right.