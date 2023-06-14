Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the classification of the tropical state of the Arabian Sea “Peppergui” has decreased to a first-class hurricane, and it is located in the middle of the eastern Arabian Sea at latitude 21.0 north and longitude 66.8, and the wind speed around the center ranges from 145 to 155 km / h, with formations of clouds. cumulative rain around the depression, and the center indicated that there is no effect of the hurricane on the country, and indicated in its eighth report on the situation that it is expected, through numerical models and reports issued by the Regional Hurricane Control Center, that the first-degree tropical cyclone is expected to continue within 24 hours The next, the direction of the cyclone to the north towards the coasts of India – Pakistan, where the wind speed ranges around the center 130 – 150 km / h and the speed of movement of the hurricane 6 km / h. Rain in some areas, and a rise in temperatures, as the highest temperature in the country was recorded in Al-Qu’a, which amounted to 49.2 degrees Celsius, and the 5 highest temperatures in the country ranged from 48.2 degrees in Hatta to 49.2 degrees in Al-Quaa.

The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather today will be generally fair, partly cloudy and dusty at times – and some clouds will appear in the east, which may be cumulus in the afternoon over the mountains, and the movement of northwesterly winds, moderate to brisk, and strong at times, causing dust and dust, which leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility and its speed from 15 to 30, reaching 45 km/h. As for the sea, the waves are medium to turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.

While the center expects that tomorrow’s weather will be dusty and partly cloudy at times, and some clouds will appear in the east in the afternoon – a decrease in temperatures, and the movement of northwesterly winds, moderate to brisk, and strong at times, causing dust and dirt, leading to a decrease in the horizontal visibility range, and its speed from 15 to 30, reaching 45 km / h, and the sea will be turbulent to very turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf, and the waves will be medium in the Sea of ​​Oman.