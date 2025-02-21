The 15th minute of the visit of the Barcelona to the Sánchez-Pizjuán On the penultimate day of LaLiga. A match whose score in this time space provisionally indicated 1-1 following the goal of Rubén Vargas, which matched that … first rival, work of Lewandowski. It was Isaac who appeared strided to the central lane race by skillfully, while being attentive to the movements of Pedrosawho was percusing for the left flank with the ball on his feet quick enough to glimpse first and then find the Punta Lebrijano, who had in his boots the possibility of transforming the second goal of the Sevillists. The truth is that in Nervión they lamented and much of that action that could put things in the face, but then the other three Barca Zarpazos arrived in a second half that was much more unequal, especially because it was already at a disadvantage. Although the blunt 0-4 to Valladolid He has been able to erase that defeat for the mind of Sevilla, that play marked both the analysis of the team and that of the coach days after defeat against the whole culé so that it did not happen again in Pucela. Something should do with Isaac. Tute it more closely so as not to miss that kind of occasion.

So much so that García Pimienta He talked to Isaac at the individual level to ask him why he did not think about stopping the ball before wanting to finish off first, as he did; Just his intention was what led to the error of the striker born in Lebrija, to the point of getting a mess when he counted him Szczesny And the occasion was finally destined to occupy that divan of sighs, because the Barcelona goalkeeper manages to snatch it without making a penalty for more than claimed. The point is that when the duel ended, the Catalan coach, just out of an important reputational crisis after putting Victor Orta In the target for its management in the last market, he wanted to know in subsequent sessions and already prior to the appointment before the Valladolid because Isaac That second one did not stop at the Polish goalkeeper and thus the young attacker won that time period necessary to run the shot with greater margin and space.

In his formative tone at the demanding pair, the coach wants to always get the best of his footballer, who does not see by the way in the stadium Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán since April 22 last year, nothing less, in that appointment in front of Mallorca of which in a matter of two months a whole year will be completed, since the four goals he has in this course, has scored them far from Nervión (Pucela, Bernabéu and Metropolitano in the League), being the one missing in a glass in front of the Almeria. None of them, except the last in the José Zorrillaallowed to Seville Get the triumph. So that no matter how Juanlu who copied all the headlines for that sensational double acting in the midfielder, Isaac You can already say that their goals also help to provide triumphs in the new white aspirations.

The coach’s hand

Always with encouragement to improve those figures, Seville’s number 7 He listened to the question asked by his coach and did not hesitate to answer it, giving way to a conversation between professionals looking for the best for their own. He said and always at the private level that he fully trusted to have properly riveted that ball that, well observed, boots several times since he is directed by Pedrosa From his natural band. So much so that I would repeat the same execution again waiting for a better outcome, he said. The firmness of the replica found the satisfaction of a García Pimienta That beyond wanting to heal the fallen opportunity, he wanted to assess the speed of his striker to get rid of his pair in that lance and, above all, take into account that self -confidence in order that when he had the following attempt of goal, I did not have to remember the failed before him Barcelona.

No sooner said than done. Isaac had to claim its smell. A single touch of Juanlu, Bigoleador in Valladolidcaused Isaac to be outlined with a merit oriented control to make a sensational shot from the front that quickly acquired an amazing height, impossible for Karl Hein. The secret of determination in that play is that as he did before Barcelona, ​​Lebrijano did not think about it for a time to make use of that movement, perhaps scoring the best goal he has made with the Sevillista shirt since he reached the first Team (nominated for the best of February), and helping to increase the favorable income of that meeting, which already had two of the four that would end up falling to the bag of the already reduced Valladolid set.

A tutoring with García Pimienta Just the first day of preparation was the one that allowed to bury the bad memory against Barcelona that returned the goal and smile to the Sevillists in Valladolid. This Sunday, a new occasion in front of Majorca To improve the streak in a stadium Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán that I want to achieve a second triumph consecutively.