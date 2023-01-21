With 306 GPs, 155 podiums, 91 victories and seven world titles, we dare to say that Schumacher is one of the greatest F1 drivers ever. A bold opinion, we know. The car with which Schumi made his F1 debut can now be yours. A good moment to take another look at that race weekend.

His successful career began on August 25, 1991 at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Michael Schumacher’s debut is a special story. It was quite unexpected and it was also a coincidence.

At that time, the 22-year-old Schumacher drives for Mercedes, for which he participates in the DTM and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, among other things. A week before the Belgian GP, ​​Schumacher already drives the car in which he would later race: the beautiful Jordan 191. During the test at Silverstone, Schumacher impresses Eddie Jordan, among others, but that is not the main reason that he is in Spa may board.

The regular driver had to go to jail

Jordan driver Betrand Gachot is arrested in the summer of 1991. He is said to have had a run-in with a London taxi driver in December of the previous year. Gachot is said to have used pepper spray. The French driver receives an eighteen-month prison sentence, of which he would eventually serve two. So team boss Eddie Jordan has to look for a substitute.

After the test at Silverstone, Jordan asks Schumacher’s manager whether his driver can handle the challenging circuit in Belgium. This Willie Weber assures the team boss that Schumacher knows the circuit well. Little does Jordan know at the time that the German racing talent has only been to the track once, as a spectator. Fortunately, Schumacher has a solution for that.

Schumacher’s track reconnaissance and qualifying

He takes his folding bike with him and cycles down the 6.9 kilometer long circuit. Apparently that is enough for the driver, because during his first qualifying Schumacher finishes seventh. This equals Jordan’s best result in that year. Teammate Andrea de Cesaris is 0.7 seconds behind the debutant and starts eleventh.

Unfortunately, Michael Schumacher’s debut is short-lived the next day. Shortly after the start, the clutch fails and the car comes to a stop. Schumacher parks his Jordan 191 at the start of the Kemmel straight and gets out. De Cesaris would later move up to second place, but he also retires: his engine explodes two laps from the end.

The Jordan 191 can now be yours

The exact car Schumacher drove in first free practice and De Cesaris drove the race with is now up for auction. To honor Michael Schumacher’s debut, son Mick drove a number of rounds with the same copy in 2021.

The car will go under the hammer on February 2 Bonhams. The auction house thinks the highest bid is between 1.4 million and 2 million euros. We think it is priceless because of its story and its beauty.