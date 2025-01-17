Sevilla FC starts the second round tomorrow, Saturday, in a difficult setting: Montilivi. In recent times, Girona has become a bête noire for the Seville team, which has been defeated in the last six duels in which they have met. To make the matter more epic (or more discouraging), the Sevilla team has only won once in the Girona fiefdom and we have to go back to 2018 to find this victory. However, García Pimienta has the duty to get a good result from this visit, if what he intends is to continue having credit for his team. Sevilla’s sports director, Víctor Orta, assured during the presentation of Rubén Vargas that the coach is “stronger than ever” and that the support is “absolute”, although he acknowledged that he expected to get “more points in the first round.” . The truth is that Sevilla’s project has not yet started, despite having seven points more than last year at this point. The early elimination of the Copa del Rey against Almería has caused profound damage, since it has robbed Sevillismo of having a reason for hope to cling to. Everything, seasoned with a month in which the team has shown its worst version since the campaign started. Of the last ten matches played between LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, Sevilla has lost half, three of them with goals included. The last high-level match that Pimienta’s team is reminded of in the last month was the Metropolitano match. A clash in which the Sevillistas showed a great competitive level for 60 minutes, which led them to be 1-3 ahead on the scoreboard. However, the team disconnected and Atlético de Madrid did not forgive. The end came 4-3 and the colchoneros currently have 15 consecutive victories. A very different statistic from that of Nervión, who has only managed to win one duel in the last month and a half. It was at the farewell of Jesús Navas de Nervión against Celta and not without suffering fatigue. A favorable calendarThe return to the competition after the Christmas holidays was not encouraging either. Almería got the better of him, and the bottom player choked at home and could only scratch one point. Now, Sevilla has the duty to face the second round by returning to the path of victory and, in the process, raise its competitive level. If there have been games marked by absences due to injuries and suspensions, at this moment Pimienta has few excuses to use to justify the team’s poor performance. One of the most sensitive casualties for the attack was that of Chedira Ejuke. His combination with Lukebakio marked Sevilla’s best duels this season. His speed, electricity and dribbling made Sevilla a very dangerous team up front. The injury he suffered against Espanyol cut off his progress and has left him off the playing field for almost three months. The Nigerian returned to training with the group a week ago and will be on García Pimienta’s list for the trip to Girona. Obviously, the player will not start as a starter, but he will be incorporated into the team’s usual dynamics. While this recovery culminates, the Catalan coach already has new legs. Rubén Vargas arrived in Seville last week, and even enjoyed his first minutes with the red and white jersey against Valencia. The Swiss had the equalizer in his boots with a shot that ended up hitting the post. The new Sevilla winger was the express request of García Pimienta, who requested from the first hour a replacement for Lucas Ocampos after his departure to Rayados de Monterrey. A need that worsened after Ejuke’s injury and the completion of Navas’ retirement. Hence the speed with which the sports management responded with this signing. In fact, the idea was that, at this time of the month, the team would also have a forward among its ranks, but Juninho’s frustrated operation has left the operation in hibernation. However, taking into account that Sevilla is only in a competition and that Isaac Romero seems to be more in tune in front of goal, it would not be surprising if the club postponed this addition to the summer. As long as you do not find a profile that meets the required requirements in these next two weeks. For this duel against Girona, Pimienta will be able to count on Adrià Pedrosa, who has missed the last three games of the year and started as a substitute against Valencia last week. The Catalan has already recovered and arrives just in time to shore up the left back, which has been the team’s weakest point in recent games. A good ally for the coach considering that Kike Salas was the patch in this position and his situation is delicate after being investigated in an alleged case of illegal betting. The youth player will travel with the team, but his participation is not guaranteed. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sevilla has the necessary assets to be able to stand up to its rival. The group has already shown that when it wants it can show a much higher version than the last matches. Furthermore, the time has come to evaluate García Pimienta, who has closed a mediocre first round for the aspirations of this Sevilla. The team gives the impression that when it can take one more step in its progression, it does not have the time to do so. The moments of disconnection, the coach’s reading of the games and his lack of resources to redirect the course of the game have placed him at the center of criticism. Something he had gotten rid of until now. The imminent calendar is conducive to hitting the table, since behind Girona, Sevilla receives Espanyol and will visit Getafe.

#Pepper #runs #excuses