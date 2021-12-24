Pepper Race 2021 The winner of HS’s legendary pepper race is an exceptionally ambitious praise for nature – a surprising duo is revealed behind the work

In the HS Gingerbread Competition, the adult series was praised for the Helsinki Vallisaari and the Summer Biennale. The winning streak for the children’s series collapsed so many times that the situation became hysterical.

Joy calls the town plan architect of the city of Helsinki Sinikka Lahti in voice. For once, there was a wonderful variation and I was allowed to do everything overtically. Decoration, marbled stone balls, bats, rotten moss, seascape and Kalasatama towers against the city sky.

The relationship between the city and nature is a lot on the desk of town plan architects anyway, and that’s why the theme of HS’s traditional pepper race hit the button for Lahti.

“I thought there would definitely be a lot of work involved in the race, but we wanted to point out that there is a lot of great archipelago nature in Helsinki.”

HS gingerbread have won in 2021 Sinikka Lahti and the illustrator Jenna Kunnas, friends up to about two years old. Their gingerbread work First snow in Vallisaari rose in a voter vote to an overwhelming victory in the adult series.

Winner of the children’s series, 9 years old Doris Olkku, made a clear difference to its competitors. Olku’s work is called Yard tree. A total of 180 entries entered the HS Gingerbread.

The winning pair in the adult series praises Helsinki’s island nature and especially Vallisaari and last summer’s Biennale.

In summer the adult winning duo seemed like Vallisaari. Art effort The Helsinki Biennale charmed them, as did many of the 145,000 other guests of the Biennale.

Four days before the end of the gingerbread race, Lahti and Kunnas realized that the competition was going on. Two days before the deadline, they grabbed the dough.

First, the City of Helsinki took culture to nature at the Biennale. And now the gingerbread duo brought the city skyline to their work praising nature.

“The landscape is not real life, but we took the artist’s freedoms, because we wanted to bring the towers of Kalasatama,” Lahti says.

Technically, the winning pair is exceptional: the landscape is built of many floors. The brittle pepper is supported upright.

“The biggest excitement was that we built the work horizontally and then it was raised. That it lasts? ” Lahti says.

“I don’t want any structural designer to see how the work is done!”

Described from behind, the multi-layered work First Snow in Vallisaari stands out.

Keys burned, of course. The reddish city sky is made of sugar glass. The sugar glass, which gives the work a magical glory, was melted in a saucepan, it contains glucose syrup in addition to sugar. The mixture was boiled to heat and poured into a pepper frame on a baking sheet.

In the background, the floating islands were immersed in sugar glass.

Bordered by even more wild nature, the main part of the work is accentuated by marbled balls. They are a tribute to the artist Alicja Kwaden Pars pro Toto for the work. After the biennial, the stone balls will remain in Kalasatama.

Details of the first snow in Vallisaari winning work.

The municipality has about twenty shades of food coloring. Her passion for decorating has made her a gingerbread manager in her family as well. Jenna Kunnas is a legendary children’s author Mauri Kunnas daughter: There must be a kind of Christmas miracle that happens to coincide with a gingerbread In an article to be published in the HS on Friday, the municipalities will talk about their Christmas traditions.

By adding food colors to the pitcher, ie the decorative icing, Kunnas innovates a marbled surface for pepper balls.

“Pike batches are made so loose that when you drop food color drops on them, you can apply them with a stick,” says Kunnas.

At the Christmas 2021, Doris Olkku won the children’s series at the HS Gingerbread Competition. As the winning work Pihapuu has collapsed several times, it eventually developed into a landscape still life.

What about then the children’s series?

There is also a pile of perseverance behind the story of the winning work. The winning work collapsed after its completion for the first time the same evening. The winner’s mother Marjut Uotila was just taking From the yard close-ups to be sent to the race.

“Only a brown flicker can be seen in the picture.”

The birds in the yard are crows.

The artist-Olku’s analysis is that the pepper glue was not allowed to dry long enough. In one collapse the squirrel broke its neck and the next tailed.

Eventually, a new still life was composed into three parts of the broken work.

“It was already quite hysterical in the final stages, and we gave up,” Uotila says.

In autumn a squirrel-shaped mold had been found on the flea. Since the squirrel fits into the tree, Olkku began to think about how a pine tree that could really grow in the family’s yard could be made from pepper.

“It’s a beautiful pine, and it has a lot of birds – and even a squirrel sometimes,” Olkku says.

The tree trunk rose by stacking round gingerbread wafers. Olkku says that he read about HS’s Gingerbread Children’s News, and because the theme of the connection between the city and nature fit into the idea of ​​a yard tree, he decided to take part in the race for the first time.

Originally, the yard tree rose as a single trunk.

Olkku could not expect any victory. All the other works that reached the children’s finals were just as great for him as his own work.

“That owl was great when the circles were attached to the wall,” Olkku names his favorite.

He refers to the final work Owl spirit at the Olympic Stadium and in it, from the gingerbread tower of the tower.

In the yard the colors and decoration respect their designs. In retrospect, the work would certainly have become more solid if a couple of squirrels had been added to it – but the already fried spare squirrels had a decorated green color, and Olkku only wanted gray for his squirrels.

“The cones are balls made of pepper and decorated with dark chocolate. There are so many of them that we all eat one or two of them, ”says Olkku.

