García Pimienta You have the right personnel to pull forward with your Seville. The winter market and some injuries have left him a terrifying panorama when he has to look at his bench in this section of the season, waiting to recover … Those three pieces that allow him, at least, to be able to make four or five changes that give him the necessary guarantees to finish the parties well. Because this Sevilla ends them with the tongue outside and the feeling that you can almost always escape the points or the point tied in the last minutes, as happened against the Majorca. The coach is sometimes forced to invent on the march for the physical state of some of its players, which is time to stop before the referee indicates the end of the match. And there is a case that worries in Nervión, especially the coach for how dangerous his absence is always. It’s about Adrià Pedrosa, who regularly has pepper to be one of the positions of the team without natural substitute.

There has been much talk about the direct claim of the Sevilla coach on the incorporation of a Left side In January, raising the tone once the club had decided that it was not a priority and the possibility of incorporating a necessary element to its template had already been closed. It is not a matter of lack of trust towards the Catalan side or a thought that Sevilla, with its current financial situation, put a footballer who arrived with the titular vitola for the left side. The problem that the Catalan coach was neighboring and that he is trying to prevent is that his only left side of the squad falls out of the team due to injury. That is why it is extremely pampered, more than other colleagues, even removing it from the pitch as soon as the player makes some kind of gesture to the bench. In Vallecaswithout going any further, he took Pedrosa del Campo in the final stretch and almost cost him the game. Saúl served as left laterallosing the brand behind him and caused the clearest occasion of the Ray In the last minutes, in a header of Guardiola who left out.

He Data with Pedrosa It is clear: he has played 18 games as a holder (plus two leaving from the bench) and in Half of them has decided his coach who had to be replaced For a partner. The complexity now focuses on finding that footballer in the squad that can replace Pedrosa. The logic marks that getting a central and moving Kike Salas is the only possible route, although from the club they insist that you can continue pulling the subsidiary or the own own Carmonawho has played some match on the left. An emergency and also effective solution.

Treats Pepper to handle the best that this situation can. Pedrosa is a long and long effort soccer player, having to constantly leave the area to surprise the rival. It ends the games almost without air and, above, your physique warns you of possible muscle problems. It has already happened, just the year that was free from the Espanyol And he was going to sign for Sevilla, for a long recovery of a publs lesion that at the time was forgotten, but what medical and technical body are still taking into account. Playing once a week there is no risk to Pedrosabut it still wades so that it does not end up breaking. Because the solution to the absence of Catalan also has a name and surname of the starting player, as is Kike Salas. Morón’s is growing next to Badé In the center of the defense and it is not desired to disturb this state of form with a new movement towards the side, where it has proven to feel out of place. In fact, your mistake in Vallecaswith a pass back that almost costs a goal, it is in a recovery for covering Pedrosa’s hole, with an irresponsible assignment to the goalkeeper in that remote position.

Ownership without competition

One of the problems that coaches before detecting in certain players is their level drop insofar as they do not feel they can take the position. He Clear example in the current Sevilla is Isaac Romerowho not only suffers in the style of this coach, but knows perfectly that there is no player to shade. Something similar happens with Pedrosa. Valentín Barco lasted less than a month in the plans of the Nervionense coach after giving him the head shirt nothing more than he got out of the plane that brought him from Brighton. Some matches where Pepper verified the defensive commitment of a player who had already made a lateral with a few years, in addition to considering the Argentine himself than his status in the Seville It must be that of a reference. Everything jumped soon through the air too soon. And, on top of that, a substitute was not sought.

Because in the last year, still with the Sevillists competing in Championsrepeated physical problems of Marcos Acuña They opened the doors of the initial eleven with all the coaches. It is true that when the Argentine could be of the game, his coaches did not hesitate to align him. Acuña was undisputed holder When he was to compete, which did not remove Pedrosa playing above what was expected, with about 2,500 minutesdiluting a little in the final stretch, where you can chain several games. Now nobody shades. He only feels that of a more pending coach than with other colleagues. Sevilla has run a risk on the side and pepper that it does not skip everything through the air.