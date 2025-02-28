02/28/2025



Updated at 2:06 p.m.





Xavi García Pimienta has appeared at a press conference to analyze how the Seville FC to his game of day 26 against the Ray in Vallecaswhich will be played on Saturday at 16.15. «They are very strong in their stadium, we will have to do things very well to get the points. Tomorrow there is a clear thing, If we managed to win the game we take lightning in the classification And we will have the GOAL average in favor, because we already won here in Seville. We have all the senses placed in getting the three points, ”said the Catalan coach.

A Pimiento Garcia who in the previous clash against Mallorca received the criticism of his love for not making the changes beforea situation that has claims part of Sevillism for a long time. «It is an issue that I consider that I make the changes when I consider … I will not change to change. Changes are a solution; If I do them it is because I understand that they contribute an improvement to the team. It is not a matter of trust, it is an issue of how I see the game. I will never change to change. Like the people inside I consider that they are fine and if they are physically enduring, I do not change to change, ”justifies the coach of Sevilla FC.

A match, that of Mallorca, whose victory ended up escaping for a goal error Nyland In the end: «Trust is maximum in him, I see it very well. This is a sport in which errors are paid. It is true that there was a very serious mistake that ended in goal, but there were also two other mistakes that we had not ended in goal. We try to strengthen what we do well and correct what we do not do so well every week, ”explains Pepper.

Questioned by the state of the injured Akor Adams, Lokonga and Gudelj, details that “they are within the process, and perhaps they could even advance, especially Akor, which has a great muscles. Next week, Lokonga can be incorporated, and the following, Akor Adams and Gudelj, provided that the deadlines are being met and there are no problems. Small is incorporated already ».









As for the objectives, it makes clear that «we have 32 pointsit is what we deserve because it is what we have. We were able to get two more points against Mallorca and Espanyol. I am satisfied with the team’s commitment. We are in the last third of the competition that is where everything is decided and we will see if we can fight for more important objectives «.

«In the world of football it usually happens, a starting eleven is stabilized. Unfortunately, there are also injuries. Those who are more in form have more options to play, but I trust the people of the subsidiary and the people who are in the template. I am very happy and if the boys have not played anymore, it is because I have considered that those who were playing were doing well, ”he adds about the resources it has and the youth players.

He also referred to the fact of not being able to Win two matches in a row: «We have not been able to win two parties in a row but I am optimistic, something good we have done if we are in this situation that if we win two or three parties in a row we can fight for important things. We are convinced to be able to give that step more and look at more important objectives ».

Finally, he talked about two men from the quarry. About Kike Salas He said that “he’s doing a very good season. It is central, sideways did it very well, but it is central, of a good level as you are seeing. With him we have central for many years and with margin of improvement. It is international sub 21 and we expect the best we ». As to JuanluHe emphasizes that «I think he has played more with me as interior than on the outside, he has energy and goal. Luck is his versatility. She is young, from the quarry and has a lot of potential and a lot of margin of improvement, ”he concluded.