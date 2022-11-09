During the course of the Indie World of November 2022, the publisher Devolver Digital presented with a trailer Pepper Grinderan eventful 2D action platformer developed by Ahr Ech coming to Nintendo Switch and PC over the course of 2023.

As we can see in the first official video in the player at the head of the news, Pepper Grinder is a 2D platform-action game starring a treasure hunter who has been stolen the loot of her latest expedition after a shipwreck and has every intention of recovering it. .

To do this he will have to venture into unexplored islands and caves relying on the Pepper drill, with which he can break through rock walls and dive into the water, but also eliminate enemies in his path and solve the puzzles scattered throughout the levels.

“Pepper Grinder is an action-packed pirate adventure featuring Pepper, a wanderer with a passion for treasure, and Grinder, his powerful drilling device.”reads the official description.

“Shipwrecked and plundered of her treasures, Pepper will have to operate her trusty” right hand “to take back what the dishonest Narlings have stolen from her. Armed with a Grinder, Pepper dives into the water and digs into the ground, controls machinery and pulverizes all enemies. , determined to achieve her goal: to take back what is hers (and with interest!). ”



“But Pepper’s mission will not be easy: some mysterious creatures will begin to emerge from the shadows …”