By now we are used to the madness of the shows created by Devolver Digital and the Christmas special aired this evening certainly falls within the publisher's canon. Among the games presented there was also Pepper Grinderthe 2D action platformer movement for PC and Nintendo Switch in 2024, which was the protagonist of a truly particular scene.

For the occasion, in fact, the developers of Ahr Ech have offered a short cooking lesson in which they explain to us how to cook using augers and drills, tools that apparently have other hidden uses, a bit like the auger of the protagonist of Pepper Grinder, which she can use not only to dig and drill into enemies, but also open locks, operate machinery and, why not, drive a giant combat mech.