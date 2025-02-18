

02/18/2025



Updated at 1:30 p.m.





He Seville It has focused the whole season on that improvement in the areas that only finds at times. In Valladolid He was successful in the rival, with those goals of Juanlu, Isaac and Lukebakioas in his own, where he left the goal to zero, showing a good level of defensive concentration. But for a team to work globally and not only by sectors, the key to this has the center of the field and the function that develops in the matches. García Pimienta He has taken many turns to his medullary formations. Because of the absences, he found the solution in a midfielder, leaving a double more physical pivot. Also on the contrary, trying to give the Seville of football in the middle. He has always had some inconvenience. And within those difficulties he has managed to give his place to one of the best players in 2025 in Sevillista code, as is Djibril sow. The Swiss finally finds the level that led him to Seville. It see the light.

The ex del Eintracht He recently recognized that he did not understand what had happened to his body in his stage in the Sánchez-Pizjuán. I had never suffered such a relevant injury process, always cutting its attempt to progress with the Seville. It has cost you to get out of that tunnel and find your football based on trust and minutes. He needed to reset and his coach gave him the necessary confidence to exploit his virtues. It is very comfortable closer to the base. In fact, he himself considers defensive midfielder, although in this Seville It makes the function of second midfielder or organizer better.

Pepper It highlights its ease to see the first pass forward and especially its speed to anticipate the rival’s play, where he wants to take the ball, helping his team to place himself well in the pressure in the opposite field and leading an important chapter of football from the football of the football Current Seville. He is not a footballer of having the ball at all. He wants to turn the game quickly and run passes inside forever advance with the control of the play. In Germany He stood out within an ultra -fensive team. He has already completed that adaptation process for which he had been fighting for a while. His contribution is already noticed and in Sevilla they finally see the player they signed.

Great bet of Victor Orta

Sow You can boast of being the most expensive signing of the current sports director. It was a Sevilla that still disputed Champions. He had better offers, but he decided on the then Europa League champion. 10 million plus two in variables They paid the Andalusians for their hiring. Now it is a price that Sevilla could not afford. In it Summer of 2023 entered into what budgeted by a midfielder called to lead that Seville of Mendilibar I needed round trip players. Although a little late, the international for Switzerland finds its level. With Rubén Vargas Now very close in the costumes, Sow Enjoy football in Sevilla. García Pimienta He has the key to the improvement in Nervión.