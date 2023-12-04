Monday, December 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pepper contest | There’s still time: HS’s pepper contest is running until Thursday

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
Pepper contest | There’s still time: HS’s pepper contest is running until Thursday

The theme of HS city delivery’s pepper contest is Going public. You can participate in the competition until December 7.

Yet have time to participate in HS’s urban delivery pepper contest. This year theme is Let’s go public.

So we hope for gingerbread works that show the spectrum of public transport in Helsinki and its neighboring cities. What is everyday life or a party like in the subway, trams, commuter trains and buses? Crush it into pepper by Thursday, December 7 at the latest.

This is how you participate in the pepper contest

The competition according to the rules, the topic of the pipe work must be from Helsinki or its neighboring cities.

So create your vision of what it’s like to use public transport in the capital region. Take a photo of your gingerbread creation and send it to HS.

You can participate in the competition until Thursday, December 7 by sending a photo to [email protected]. Write Piparikisa 2023 as the subject of the message and include your phone number. Tell me what city you live in.

See also  Basketball | Nikola Jokić finally led the Denver Nuggets to the NBA championship

Even today in the competition there is both a children’s and an adult series. The children’s series is open to 12-year-olds and younger. For example, school classes can register.

The winners of both series will be awarded books.

#Pepper #contest #time #HSs #pepper #contest #running #Thursday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Volvo sets emissions reduction targets for cars | FormulaPassion

Volvo sets emissions reduction targets for cars | FormulaPassion

Recommended

No Result
View All Result