Pepper contest | It's time to vote: Here are the peppermint finalists for kids and adults

Is a delicious opportunity has arrived to make an impact. A total of 18 top works have made it to the finals in HS's urban delivery pepper contest. Eight works compete for victory in the children's series and ten in the adult series.

This year, 90 works participated in the pepper contest, which has been going on for eleven years.

Season the theme is Let's go public. Along with the public transport in Helsinki and its neighboring cities, many news events and the ongoing construction site inspired those who participated in the competition.

Participants up to 12 years old were eligible for the children's series.

In HS's pepper contest 2023, eight works are vying for victory in the children's series.

Editorial the pre-jury selected the profit-seeking works from the photographs showing pepper works. The winner of the adult series will be revealed in the magazine and HS.fi at Christmas. The winner of the children's series will be announced on HS.fi and HS's Children's news magazine, which will be published on December 20.

The winners of both series will be awarded with a book.

Children's and adult series have their own votes. First, you can choose the best from children's works, and then from the works of adults. You can find separate voting forms after the pictures of each group of finalists.

Children's series finalists

Junior the voting form for the series is after the eight finalist pictures.

Helsinki Bear Transport (HKL) horse tram:

HSL of Tripla:

At the local train station:

Pipi (Gingerbread cupcake):

The half cat, half caterpillar bus:

Winter from Kruunus:

In Lauttasaari, people and animals are welcome on the bus:

Vallila depot:

Finalists of the adult series

Adult The voting form for the series is after the ten finalist photos.

Cha Cha Chatikka 2029:

Helsinki residents at the bus stop:

Climate protesters let a wheelbarrow through a roadblock:

Public transport ball:

Christmas trip to Suomenlinna:

Kruunuvuorenranta ferry:

Teddy bears at the metro station:

Little Christmas Metro:

A reindeer-drawn cart from the 1890s:

Ratikkanallet with Aleks: