Pepper contest 10 years | The last moment to participate in the HS pepper competition is coming – Here are examples of the competition entries

You can still participate in the HS pepper contest on Independence Day. The theme of the 10th anniversary celebration is Future Helsinki 2099.

Do they dominate electric scooters The streets of Helsinki in 2099 or is the city completely covered under water melted from the polar ice cap? Such pictures of the future are already being painted by the works left in HS’s city delivery pepper contest.

The jubilee pepper race is culminating on Independence Day. Then the time runs out to participate in HS’s city delivery competition. Next, in the competition, the finalists are judged for the readers’ winner vote.

Jubilee year the theme is Future Helsinki 2099. So we are looking for pepper works in which future utopias or dystopias are created in the capital region.

Pre-baker Punch “Pepper-Kassu” Strömman art the Tonttutunnel to Tallinn, through which the small Peter Vesterbacka can easily cross the Gulf of Finland.

For example, you can get an idea from pipar-Kassu’s dream of producing easy gingerbread creations, which, however, have a joke and with it the joy of baking.

The people of Helsinki Unni Puranen and Ilona Puranen in the pipe work, walking is prohibited and the electric scooter dystopia has been realized in the city streets.

In the future, a protected area for alien species could also be established between Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. A person living in Nummela has made one Heli Nitovuori.

“People can marvel at rare plants, such as lupine and kurtis, together with city rabbits and walruses, which have become more common since then,” explains Nitovuori.

In the future, a protected area for alien species will be established in the capital region. There are also walruses in Heli Nitovuori's gingerbread version.

Reduced pepper art is represented by the work sent to the competition from Munkkivuori in Helsinki called Not delivered on time – Helsinki city center under the polar ice cap.

Helsinki has drowned in a flood in the year 2099, paints the work sent to Piparikisa by Klaus Muuronen and Piritta Lampila.

Helsinki remains Klaus Muuronen in pipivision under the rising water as the polar ice caps melt as a result of climate change. The vision was realized by Pepper Piritta Lampila.

This is how you participate in the pepper contest

The competition according to the rules, the topic of the pipe work must be from Helsinki or its neighboring cities.

This year, the theme of the competition is Future Helsinki 2099. So paint your vision of what Helsinki or its neighboring cities will be like in 2099. Take a photo of your gingerbread creation and send it to HS.

You can participate in the competition until Tuesday, December 6 by sending a photo to [email protected] Write Piparikisa 2022 as the title of the message and also include your phone number. Tell me what city you live in.

Even today in the competition there is both a children’s and an adult series. The children’s series is open to 12-year-olds and younger. For example, school classes or families can sign up if the perpetrators are mostly 12 years old or younger.

The winners of both series will be awarded books.