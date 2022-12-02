Pepper contest 10 years | The first winner made Helsinki’s railway station out of the dough – HS presents works from previous years

City|Pepper contest 10 years
The winners of HS’s pepper competition have conjured the most amazing works. You can participate in the festive competition until December 6.
Second even more wonderful pepper creations have won HS’s urban delivery pepper competition during the decade. In honor of the contest’s 10th anniversary, HS presents works that won in previous years.
The race first started in 2013 with pipari-wau. In the beginning, there was only one series, from which in 2017 we switched to adult and children’s series. This time we focus on the pepper skills of the adult series from previous years.
You can still participate in the ongoing 2022 pepper contest until Tuesday, December 6.
First In November 2013, kaupunkitoititus invited four well-known architects to design pending buildings in Helsinki. The pepper-Guggenheim, the Jätkäsaari hotel and the central library of Helsinki were born.
The first readers’ competition was won by a cellist Marion Goebel With a creation depicting Helsinki’s main railway station. The piece received 6,176 votes, or 38 percent of all 16,175 votes.
Second in the competition year 2014, the winner was Silja, who worked as an appetizer chef at Serenade at the time Ella Nevalainen.
Voittopipari presented Ekberg’s cafe on Helsinki Boulevard, which a tram just passed by. In the final, 20,681 votes were cast, and Ekberg received almost 20 percent of them, or 4,037 votes.
The third the piparikisa was won by the work depicting the abandoned house of Armfeltintie in Eira, Helsinki. In the 2015 contest, 14,237 votes were cast, of which the winner was Liisa Kylmänen Armfeltintie’s deserted house received 2,629 votes.
Fourth the pepper contest was dominated by the Uspensky Cathedral. The winning work collected a thousand more votes than the second-placed pepper work. More than 21,000 votes were cast.
2016 winner Helmi Leppänen worked in a cafe during the race.
The whole thing baking a row of houses in Ullanlinna brought victory in the 2017 pepper contest. Then Jenny Rostain peppered Huvilakatu and collected almost half of the readers’ votes. Out of more than 24,000 votes, more than 11,000 went to Huvilakatu.
In the year The theme of the 2018 HS urban delivery pepper contest was Pepper people in Stad. Gardener Marjatta Laukkanen conjured a pair of presidents out of pepper Tarja Halonen and Pentti Arajärvi at the transfer house.
Laukkanen donated his winning work to President Halonen, who celebrated his 75th birthday that same December.
Adult The winner of the series in 2019 was Huuhkaja pepper. It celebrated Finland’s advancement to the European football championships.
Master baker Outi Vartiainen however, I had to experience that the pair of owls became shorter while the race was still in progress.
First In the corona-era Christmas, an exceptional year even reached gingerbread. The winner of the 2020 adult series was Nina Wickstrand with his work Remote office in sauna.
The contest was record-breakingly lively, as more than 300 works were submitted.
